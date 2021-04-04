Golis: To be relevant, state GOP will need a new script

A former Santa Rosan sent along an Atlanta newspaper editorial condemning Republican leaders in Georgia for legislation to suppress voter turnout. She offered the editorial as proof that not everyone in Georgia wants to disenfranchise Black voters.

The editorial in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution warned of a coming backlash: “Many people elsewhere and here … will see these voting access restrictions for what they really are: a house built hurriedly on shifting sands of lies.”

At midweek, Georgia’s largest employer, Delta Air Lines, joined the opposition. “The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections,” said CEO Ed Bastian, “This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.”

By Friday, Major League Baseball announced it was pulling the plug on plans to hold this summer’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. “Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” said Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The online photo accompanying the editorial speaks volumes. It shows the governor of Georgia signing the legislation as six Republican leaders — all older, white men — look on. Women, people of color and young people need not apply.

The calculus here is not complicated. In states such as Georgia, if everyone votes, Republicans are more likely to lose. Which is what happened when Democrats claimed both Georgia Senate seats in January.

Republicans in states such as Georgia are left with two choices — persuade more voters to join their ranks, or make it more difficult for people to vote, meaning the people most likely to vote for Democrats.

All this is done under the guise of preventing voting irregularities, except — as courts and election officials found again and again — there were no significant irregularities. In Georgia, the results were certified by Republican election officials.

Once upon a time, Republicans were not like this.

While he earned his conservative credentials, Ronald Reagan always understood it was a good idea to bring as many voters as possible to your side. He also knew that compromises were sometimes necessary to get things done.

As governor, Reagan signed into law the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Wild and Scenic Rivers Act (sponsored by another Republican, Peter Behr of Marin County). To protect the environment and the treaty rights of Native Americans, Reagan did what no governor had done before, blocking construction of a dam on the Eel River in Mendocino County.

As governor, Reagan approved legislation authorizing abortions in cases of rape, incest or when a woman’s life was in danger. As president, Reagan signed a bipartisan immigration reform bill granting a path to citizenship to millions of undocumented residents.

The genial Reagan was not prone to the anger and recrimination that seem to be the stock in trade of today’s conservatives.

Another North Bay Republican, Assemblyman William Bagley, wrote a book about that era — “California’s Golden Years: When Government Worked and Why.” Bagley championed open government, civil rights and fair housing, issues no longer found on contemporary GOP agendas.

In 1970, the year Reagan was elected to his second term as governor, Republicans controlled both houses of the state Legislature. It was the last time they controlled the Senate. Today, there are just nine Republicans in the 40-member upper house. Republicans last controlled the state Assembly 25 years ago.

In the same era, Republican President Richard Nixon was signing the Clean Air Act and creating the Environmental Protection Agency. Yes, that Richard Nixon.

Republicans then were a pragmatic, business-oriented party that understood the role of government in maintaining the social and economic well-being of the country.

Now, Republicans would rather focus on issues borrowed from the culture wars, hoping to distract the faithful from issues that affect their day-to-day lives. In the midst of a once-in-a-century public health and economic crisis, Republicans would rather talk about transgender athletes, Dr. Seuss and Mr. Potato Head.

Once upon a time, Sonoma County was a Republican stronghold. Then population growth introduced young voters inclined to vote for Democrats, and everything begin to change. About the same time, state and national Republicans began veering to the right, leaving moderate Republicans and independents without other options.