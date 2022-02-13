Golis: Too much sunshine? Dry winter revives drought fears

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

All this warm and sunny weather is leaving us confused, not to mention conflicted. I know we need rain, people say, but isn’t it a gorgeous day?

Well, yes. And no. After record rain in the fall, we thought — hoped? — the drought was over.

Sorry, experts say. California is better off than it was a year ago, but early-season rainfall gave way to one of the driest Januarys in history, leaving the same old predicament. And the pattern hasn’t changed during the first two weeks of February.

If the dry weather persists, drought conditions and stringent conservation measures could be coming to a neighborhood near you.

“We’re definitely still in the drought in California, and we almost certainly will be in a drought over the rest of the year,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain told the New York Times. “We may have seen most of our precipitation that we’re going to see this year.”

It seems a long time ago — it was Oct. 24 — when Santa Rosa set an all-time high for rainfall in one day.

With dry weather, the threat of wildfires also returns, Staff Writer Mary Callahan reported last week. “A lack of rain and persistent offshore breezes are simply sucking the landscape dry,” she explained. Dry conditions usually expected in May or June now happen in February, and wildfires have become a year-round threat in many parts of California.

A small fire broke out Thursday night in a west Sonoma County canyon. After two wildfires scorched areas of Southern California, an Orange County fire official told the Los Angeles Times, “We no longer have a fire season. We have a fire year.” Temperatures in Southern California last week reached into the high 80s.

Meanwhile, the Sierra snowpack — so ample in December — is melting away. Without colder temperatures and more snow, the city dwellers and the farmers who depend on spring and summer flows from the melting snowpack will find themselves in a bind again.

We would be OK if Californians were prepared to make sacrifices in the name of adequate water supplies. But our track record belies our progressive pretensions.

Late to the party, Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Californians to reduce their water use by 15% in August. They managed to reduce water use by just 5% (as compared to the same month in 2020). But that was still better than July when residents reduced water consumption by only 1.8%t, year over year.

While Bay Area and Sonoma County residents produced better results, the statewide response was dismal. Between July and November, water consumption was reduced by only 6%. In Southern California, the most populous region in the state, and the region most dependent on imported water, residents increased water consumption by 1%.

The state’s sorry record on water conservation seems to mirror the uneven response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Does it speak to poor messaging? Mistrust of government? An unwillingness to make sacrifices for the well-being of all?

Or does the disappointing response speak to a failure to recognize that when the water is gone, the water is gone — as in, nothing happens when you turn the faucet?

The veteran Capitol columnist Dan Walters opined last week that the coming water crisis ought to spur state government to move beyond business as usual — building more water storage, pursuing desalination projects and diverting more water from agriculture to urban uses.

But if history is any guide, it’s more likely competing interests will cancel each other out. Farmers will lobby for more dams and reservoirs, and environmental groups will lobby for fewer dams and reservoirs — and for taking water from farmers to improve wildlife habitat.

If the status quo holds and it doesn’t rain, more Central Valley fields will be left fallow, and more land will be removed from production. In a region with a history of groundwater overdrafts, there simply won’t be enough water to go around.

If you’ve spent any time in the Central Valley in recent years, you know there is no shortage of signs blaming the drought on politicians who won’t agree to build new dams and reservoirs. As often happens in California, the water that nourishes this world-class farming region comes from somewhere else.

In cities and water districts, water scarcities will set in motion a variety of conservation measures, depending on the circumstances in that particular locale. Some measures will be more stringent than others. There will be statewide rules, too — rules that limit outdoor uses of water and enforce those rules with significant fines.

The fight over water is almost as old as California, battles that usually involve shipping water from one place to another.

Much of San Francisco’s water comes from the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir, created by inundation of a valley that naturalist John Muir compared to nearby Yosemite Valley.

Much of Los Angeles’ water comes from the Owens Valley on the east side of the Sierra — with some of the water transported distances of up to 300 miles. If you happen to visit the Eastern California Museum in the Inyo County town of Independence, you can read about what locals thought of the Los Angeles water grab. A newspaper headlines from 1925 reads: “Greed of city ruins the Owens Valley.” In the 1920s, the Los Angeles Aqueduct was dynamited more than a dozen times.

A New York Times story last week noted that therapists are finding that climate change is making people fearful. “Eco-anxiety” is now a thing.

We wait to learn whether climate change will cause California policymakers to stop dancing around the margins and develop substantial responses to water scarcities, fire risks and related troubles. Barring a deluge in March and April, these topics will become the first order of business come summer.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.