Golis: Two years and counting in a world we never imagined

Worldwide pandemics don’t come with start dates. Deadly viruses huddle in the shadows until the moment in which the public takes notice that folks are becoming sick and some are dying.

Still, Americans can say the pandemic became real for them on March 11, 2020. On that afternoon, actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actor Rita Wilson, tested positive for something called the coronavirus, and the NBA suspended play after a Utah Jazz player tested positive.

From that moment on, we knew this was going to be an experience like nothing that came before. We might not have known it was going to last two years, but we knew the life we called normal was about to change.

It wasn’t long before tens of millions of Americans were homebound, stores and office were shuttered, school classes and other gatherings were left to what came to be known as “Zoom meetings,” masks were required in public places, and news organizations developed daily reports on new cases per 100,000 people, test positivity rates and numbers of active cases.

In big and small ways, our lives were uprooted. We learned about hand washing and social distancing and the best way to wear a mask. As we sought to manage stresses borne of isolation and anxiety, we learned how to bake sourdough bread, and we learned to hoard toilet paper.

And so here we are. In 12 days, we come to the second anniversary of that day that turned our world upside-down. In the United States, there have been almost 79 million known cases of COVID, and more than 943,000 people have died. Worldwide, there have been more than 431 million cases and almost 6 million people have died.

We measure the toll in other ways, too — in lost production and in lost jobs, in money spent on health care, in dollars providing relief for businesses and for workers.

What can’t be quantified are the ways the pandemic has changed communities and changed people.

History will record that governments were ill-prepared — notwithstanding the perennial warnings of medical experts — and that mixed messages created mistrust at a time people needed to believe their government knew what it was doing.

History will record, too, that Americans became bitterly divided over the efficacy of masks and of vaccines, leaving many to wonder if the country would ever be healed again. The politicization of the pandemic divided families, divided communities and divided a nation.

Historians will take note of the politicians and political groups eager to exploit popular frustrations, even if they were required to distort facts or make stuff up as they went along.

The stresses — economic, political, social — left people quick to anger and happy to carry their resentments with them wherever they went.

Sometimes, pandemic fatigue manifested itself in ways unrelated to the adversities caused by the virus. In time, books will be written about how the pandemic robbed people of their reserves of goodwill and tolerance.

Among the casualties of the COVID pandemic, we will count a sense of national purpose, science, fact-based politics and common sense. More people became sick and died because Americans couldn’t find a way to pull together.

Now we are hoping the worst is over, while trying not to dwell on how a new variant turned our lives upside-down a second time.

Mask mandates are being lifted. In large numbers, people are returning to school and to work. Businesses are returning to normal hours.

No review of the past two years can fail to take notice of the heroes of this terrible time.

Especially in the beginning, health care workers risked their lives to help the sick. Hospital hallways were jammed with beds because hospital rooms were full. Doctors and nurses devised makeshift protective gear because the good stuff was in short supply. So were test kits and drugs used to treat the virus. In the hardest times, refrigerator trucks backed up to hospitals and carried away the dead.

People who came to be known as essential workers showed up every day. First responders, store clerks, delivery people and more — they made it possible for others to stay home. Essential workers assumed additional risks so others could avoid the risks.

The scientists who invented the vaccines succeeded in reducing the risk of illness and the risk of serious illness. People who remember the advent of the polio vaccine understand what a miracle this is. It would be unfortunate if the politics that came to be associated with the vaccines affected their place in history.

Sadly, ironically, we are now hoping to learn the meaning of the word “endemic.” The dictionary tells us it’s related to a disease or condition regularly found among a particular people or in a certain area:

In other words, we’re hoping the pandemic gives way to a virus that is endemic — meaning smaller numbers and fewer serious cases. We are hoping the virus becomes something we can learn to live with.

Two years ago, this wouldn’t have been our first choice (or any choice). But we’ll take it now.

We’ve all been through a tough time. Years will pass before we know all the impacts and ramifications for our country and for each other.

While we prepare for better days, stay well, everyone.

