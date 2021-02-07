Golis: Vaccine snafus show why good government matters

The botched rollout of COVID-19 vaccines ought to get our attention for what it tells us about the indispensable role of public service and what happens when government makes a mess of things.

Government at every level had ample time to prepare for the moment in which COVID-19 vaccines became available. Everyone knew the time would come when vaccines would play a key role in keeping people safe and restoring an ailing economy.

But when the time came, government wasn’t ready.

Who is to blame? Former President Donald Trump? Gov. Gavin Newsom? Local officials? To some extent, the answer seems to be: All of the above (even as they blame each other).

Pete Golis

This was never going to be easy, of course. Administering a series of two jabs to more than 330 million Americans was always going to be challenging, especially in a country with a large and diverse geography and decentralized health care. A piecemeal approach was always going to be just that.

Add the shortage of vaccines — a shortage that was inevitable — and you have a recipe for what happened. State and local directives kept changing, leaving the public confused and conflicted. Meanwhile, ad hoc clinics sprung up here and there, leaving people to their own devices to sign up and find their way.

You likely know people who spent hours on the phone and the internet, scrambling to sign up for one vaccination program or another. Some were successful, and some were not.

When the vaccines become more widely available, one wonders how people who have day jobs will manage all this. Hopefully, better systems will be in place by then.

In Sonoma County, people found their own way to an internet sign-up for a clinic in Rohnert Park, only to have their appointments canceled because the local age criteria for vaccinations varied from the state criteria. Some 9,000 people had their appointments canceled. Most were disappointed and angry. Some were left in tears.

Local officials blamed a miscommunication. Which was like blaming gravity for falling objects. In public relations jargon, blaming miscommunication is the nice way of saying we messed up.

County officials complained that people eligible for a vaccination shared the information with others who were not — a complaint that managed to ignore what people were thinking and feeling. Over the past two weeks, sharing news about vaccination opportunities became a popular undertaking for a simple reason: Folks are afraid, frustrated and desperate for information.

Keep in mind: This is not signing up for free potholders. This is a matter of public health. People eager — even desperate — to be vaccinated view these shots as critical to staying healthy and returning to the life they led before the pandemic, the life that involved hugging loved ones, spending time with friends and traveling to their favorite destinations.

Here’s the problem: Americans spend their days arguing over one hot-button issue or another. We choose candidates because they are aligned with one political faction or another. But voters give short shrift to whether their favorite politician knows how to make government work for people.

Trump was only the latest Republican to pretend there’s nothing to public service. You just show up one day, hire your friends and give directions. In his 2018 book, “The Fifth Risk,” author Michael Lewis details how Trump declined to participate in transition plans for his new administration (ostensibly because he didn’t expect to win).

So, how did that work out?

In the daily drumbeat of controversial tweets, what’s sometimes lost about the Trump administration is that it didn’t work very well. Its failures to respond to a once-in-a-century pandemic were only the most obvious example.

It matters that people in key jobs know what they’re doing. It matters that they are more than political sycophants.

It has been a conservative theme since the time of Ronald Reagan: Unless we happen to need something from it, government serves no useful purpose. Who needs Medicare or Social Security, firefighters or experts in airborne viruses?

The Los Angeles Times analyzed California’s slow rate of vaccinations and determined the explanations for the chaos ran the gamut of good intentions gone awry. From a logistical standpoint, what could go wrong did go wrong.

“We’re a big and complicated state, and it’s a famously fragmented health care system,” Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California told the Times.

The chaotic and confusing rollout only made worse the inevitable competition for scarce vaccine.

Ironically, states led by governors who downplayed the threat from COVID-19 produced higher vaccine rollout rates than California.

The New York Times last week reminded readers of what Lewis wrote in his 2018 book about the importance of public service and about what could happen if folks in government are not prepared to respond. Among the risks Lewis mentioned was an “airborne virus (that) wiped out millions.”

To date, COVID-19 has killed more than 450,000 Americans and more than 2.2 million people worldwide.

In his new book to be released in May — “The Premonition” — Lewis warns the current pandemic may only be a warmup for worse epidemics to follow. After interviewing government experts, Lewis told the New York Times, “All of them saw this event as a dry run for something much worse that is inevitable.”

We need government to get this right — and the sooner, the better.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

