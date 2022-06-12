Golis: Voters long for an outsider to save them

Three years ago, we took a wrong turn in downtown Los Angeles and walked into the midst of a crowded homeless encampment. It was sobering to see — the shabby tents crammed together, the garbage, the occasional syringe, the random possessions of people living on the streets, the person shouting at demons no one else could see.

“We came upon this scene,” I wrote then, “while walking to dinner at a trendy restaurant, leaving us to ponder why a city with so much wealth cannot find a better way.”

In Los Angeles, the public clamor had led to voter approval in 2016 of a $1.2 billion bond measure to pay for emergency housing. (L.A. also levies a quarter-cent sales tax in support of homeless services.)

Six years later, however, Los Angeles has little to show for its costly efforts to get people off the streets. Fewer than 1,200 housing units have been completed, according to a February audit, and the most expensive units cost $837,000 each. The last available survey showed the number of homeless people in Los Angeles going up, not down.

Enter Rick Caruso, a billionaire shopping center developer turned mayoral candidate, who promises to transform local government and make everything better. On Tuesday, Caruso qualified for a November runoff against a veteran Democratic politician, Rep. Karen Bass. Kevin de León, a city councilman and former Democratic leader of the state Senate, finished out of the running.

This happened in the Democratic stronghold of Los Angeles, even though Caruso was a registered Republican three years ago, and he only registered as a Democrat in January, a month before he declared his candidacy.

In various poses, self-styled outsiders who promise to make everything better are nothing new in American politics. Only later do most learn that governing involves more than money, celebrity or fancy promises in a television ad. Governance can be difficult and complicated. It requires discipline — and luck.

Successful governance also requires the capacity to mobilize large numbers of smart people in common cause, and even then, there are no guarantees. Many problems — homelessness being a prime example — require multiple solutions, not all of them universally popular. And, as Los Angeles learned, money alone will not fix the problem.

Government also demands more time and effort than many newcomers understand. (Witness the number of local city council members who quit before their first terms expired.)

It often happens that outsiders who win elections later find themselves blamed for whatever it was they promised — and failed — to make right. And the failed promises of outsiders only add to people’s cynicism about government — and institutions in general.

It’s also true, however, that voters in Los Angeles and elsewhere have reasons to feel disillusioned and ignored. Political insiders tend to live in a cosseted universe in which they talk to each other and persuade themselves that they alone know how the world works. If only voters understood how difficult this job is, they tell themselves.

The thing is, voters don’t care. They don’t want to hear how complicated the problems can be. They want homeless people and their detritus off the streets. They want to feel safe in their neighborhoods and in their hometowns. (And they don’t want to pay $7 for a gallon of gas.)

If political insiders — Democrats in California — want to say people should vote for incumbents because things are going so swimmingly, well, good luck to them.

Despite all the money and commotion, the homeless problem in Los Angeles remains no less vexing to voters.

“The degradation of life in L.A. is exponential, and I don’t see an end,” one Los Angeles voter told a February focus group. “The politicians are doofuses.”

“California is the fifth-largest economy in the world,” another said. “Why can’t we do anything?”

“You know what I’m going to do? I’m going to make L.A. more livable,” Caruso told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re going to have cleaner streets and better parks, and we’re going to have lower crime. And you’re going to be able to go for a walk and not worry about it.”

Caruso some day may wish he had lowered the volume on his promises, lest he be labeled as just another politician who made promises he couldn’t keep.

“And then there were those who, in addition to being fatigued and irritated, are deeply cynical,” wrote Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez after conducting interviews across the city. “They’ve lost faith that anyone will fix L.A.’s major problems, including the high cost of living in a city with a low-wage economy.”

The low turnout in Tuesday’s election served to confirm a familiar story. We’re cynical because government can’t solve problems, and government can’t solve problems because we’re cynical.

Far removed from the days in which we honored public service, we long for the hero on the white horse who will save us from our miseries. We’re still waiting.

