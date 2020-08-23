Golis: We’re just trying to survive the summer from hell

The devastating fires returned last week, and the ash, smoke and yellow skies became dispiriting reminders of what came before and what could happen again. It is not reassuring to recall the destructive fires that occurred later in the fire season.

Fires, a pandemic, an economic collapse, electrical blackouts, punishing heat, more fires. Add last week’s eruptions of lightning, thunder and churning winds, and words like biblical and apocalyptic come to mind.

My wife wonders when the locust will arrive.

What the hell is going on?

Pete Golis

From history and experience, we know catastrophic events — fires, pandemics, storms, economic calamities, floods, earthquakes — come with life on this planet (even if this current run of calamities feels like somebody is messing with us). Freak lightning storms that ignite hundreds of fires are not controllable events.

But it’s also true that too often some have been willing to put off the planning and investments necessary to stave off the worst impacts of these disasters.

As California begins another season of devastating fires, for example, we remain overdue for larger conversations about firefighting capacity, utility regulation, climate change and the growing number of people living in places vulnerable to wildfires.

While no one can prepare for every eventuality, it wasn’t encouraging to read on Thursday that crews and equipment fighting the North Bay fires were stretched to their limits. For the brave men and women who fight these fires, the task is difficult enough when they have all the support they need.

Californians also learned that rolling blackouts during last week’s heat wave were the result of what the New York Times called “a stunning failure of planning” by the people who operate the state’s electrical grid.

Here in Sonoma County, we learned a lot about disaster preparation from the devastating fires of 2017, but there’s always more to learn and to put into practice.

For anyone who has lived here for a long time, the extremes of weather on display last week — withering heat and turbulent storms — became the latest evidence that something is going on with the weather.

While the fires burned, people were trying to cope with the worst public health crisis in a century and the worst economic collapse since the Great Depression.

It’s too bad we couldn’t be bothered when smart people warned of a coming pandemic.

One of those smart people was philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates who predicted what would happen. “If anything kills over 10 million people in the coming decades,” Gates warned in a 2015 TED Talk, “it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus … not missiles, but microbes.”

He added: “You can have a virus where people feel well enough while infectious to get on a plane or go to a market.”

Sound familiar?

“There’s not reason to panic,” he concluded, “but we need to get going because time is not on our side.”

The Gates video has since been viewed by almost 37 million people.

If we want to blame government for not doing enough to respond to COVID-19, we can. In time, the lack of preparation and the mixed messaging will find its way into the history books.

But government alone isn’t to blame. Individuals, too, struggle to calibrate the risk to public health versus the need to get the economy moving again. As the starts and stops demonstrate, there’s nothing easy about this calculation, which may dictate whether a city reopens schools or whether a couple decides it’s OK to visit with friends.

One thing we’ve learned stands out from all the rest. No matter what government does or says, the economy will get better when more people believe it’s safe to be out and about.

Even now, many Americans believe that masks and a social distancing don’t matter.

Meanwhile, countries that have taken prevention measures more seriously have lower rates of infection and death. They also have lower rates of unemployment.

Countries in Europe and Asia are beginning the return to life as they knew it before COVID-19 — while telling visitors from the U.S. they will be welcome just as soon as they stop pretending the virus will simply disappear.

To date, more than 175,000 Americans have died (including 70 people in Sonoma County) and tens of millions of people have lost their jobs.

No one knows how these stories will end. Will Americans embrace the cooperation and sacrifice necessary to reduce infection rates? Will researchers conquer the virus, or will Americans be required to cope with ongoing illness and death?

Will California figure out a way to limit the number, size and devastation associated with wildfires?

During the noon hour on Thursday, I drove by one of my favorite restaurants and saw that no one was sitting outside in the smoky air. Here was a snapshot of this moment in time, a moment in which we can’t be inside and we can’t be outside.

Stay well, everyone, and be careful out there.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

