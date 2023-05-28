Golis: What became the soundtrack of our lives began here

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

“My home is in the Delta.”

— Muddy Waters, in the song of the same name.

“The Mississippi Delta was shining like a national guitar.”

— Paul Simon, in “Graceland.”

CLARKSDALE, MISSISSIPPI

We’ve arrived in the cradle of American music — where enslaved people, sharecroppers and their descendants transformed African songs into the music that would become blues and then gospel, jazz, soul, R&B and rock ’n’ roll.

Legend has it that bluesman Robert Johnson sold his soul to the devil at a crossroads outside Clarksdale. John Lee Hooker and Sam Cooke were born in Clarksdale. Bessie Smith died here.

Pete Golis

Muddy Waters grew up on the nearby Stovall Plantation. B.B. King, Howlin’ Wolf, Charley Patton, Son House and other blues legends grew up in nearby towns.

Down the road in New Orleans, a family named Karnofsky befriended a kid from the neighborhood and bought him a pawnshop trumpet. His name was Louis Armstrong, and he would learn to play that horn like no one before him. He would become one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, and New Orleans would for evermore be considered the birthplace of jazz.

Up the road, a kid from Tupelo, Mississippi, walked into a primitive recording studio in Memphis, paid $4 and sang songs he heard growing up. His name was Elvis Aaron Presley, and he would become the King of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Across town at Stax Records, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Sam and Dave, the Staple Singers, Booker T and other artists were making their own history.

Later, a generation of young English artists embraced the music of the Mississippi Delta and made fortunes along the way.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Rolling Stones.

Master keyboardist Booker T. Jones prepares a Hammond B3 organ before a performance at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. (ADRIAN SAINZ / Associated Press)

And the Yardbirds (featuring, at various times, guitarists Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck). Also, early Fleetwood Mac and John Mayall and the Blues Breakers.

Not many would miss the irony that white guys from across the ocean were getting rich off the music of African Americans who never had much of anything.

When Elvis won a recording contract, he sang “That’s All Right,” a song written and performed first by a Delta bluesman named Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup.

It’s safe to say more people have heard of Elvis Presley than Arthur Crudup.

The musicians who came from this region changed the world.

And it was more than the spirit of this new music. As the late critic and historian Robert Palmer noted — the book is called “Deep Blues” — Delta blues players were the first to use slide guitar techniques and the first to experiment with feedback and distortion. Piano boogies, bass patterns, popular guitar riffs — all came with the Delta blues.

“Its story … is an epic, as noble and as essentially American as any in our history,” Palmer declared.

“Without the blues,” wrote music historian Ted Gioia, “much of the music we hear every day would be fundamentally different, eviscerated and tepid.” Fittingly, Gioia’s book is called “Delta Blues: The Life and Times of the Mississippi Masters Who Revolutionized American Music.”

In a gallery at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, rocker Neil Young explains: “As I stood where Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Sam and Dave, and so many great singers stood … I knew I had found a place. It’s something I can’t forget. Something to return to again and again, like church or your hometown, a musical place where history surrounds you without getting in the way.”

In the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, bluesman Charlie Musselwhite describes what the music means to him: “I’m always looking for that place where something else kicks in and takes over. The spirit of the music takes me there.”

Blues harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite is featured at the Delta Blues Museum in Clarkdale, Mississippi. A former resident of Geyserville, Musselwhite now lives in Clarksdale. (ALVIN JORNADA / The Press Democrat)

Musselwhite, a Mississippi native, now lives in Clarksdale, but not so long ago, he lived in Geyserville. (The Musselwhite gallery includes a poster listing a December 1974 performances at the Inn of the Beginning in Cotati.)

Driving south from Memphis on the iconic Highway 61 — “the blues highway” — the land sits flat and green. In some fields, the corn has reached 3 or 4 feet in height. There’s no sign of the region’s signature crop — cotton — but we’re told the planting was only recently completed. For a Californian, the weather is warm — in the high 80s — and muggy.

South of Clarksdale, we came to what used to be the town of Rolling Fork. On March 24, a tornado touched down here. Packing winds of 170 mph, it left behind piles of rubble and debris where there were once homes and stores. The scene felt like something left over from a newsreel. It was sobering to see.

To anyone they pass on the street people in these parts routinely say hello. Or howya doin’? Or how y’all? Californians, who have a reputation for friendliness, may have to accept second place.

Our meals contain blackened catfish (yes), shrimp and grits (yes), hot tamales (yes), crawfish (yes), banana pudding (yes), gumbo (yes) and okra cooked in various ways (uh, maybe not).

Morgan Freeman is one of the owners of Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale, Mississippi. (JERRY HOLT / Minneapolis Star Tribune)

At the Ground Zero Club in Clarksdale — actor Morgan Freeman is an owner — we heard Lala and Element 88. Imagine Janis Joplin singing and pounding on the electric piano in the style of Jerry Lee Lewis. Live music is what they do here.

The empty storefronts suggest that the farm town that is Clarksdale has seen better days, but Clarksdale also feels like a town looking to be reborn as a Mecca for music fans.

At the Delta Blues Museum, the guest log records the enthusiasms of people from Paris and Yokohama, Brooklyn and Santa Monica. They came to pay respects to the artists. They came because the music matters to them.

