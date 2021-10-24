Golis: What have we learned about ourselves in 20 months?

By the millions, Americans are choosing not to return to their old jobs. All over America, you see window signs that serve as pleas for help: We’re hiring! Help wanted!

As they scramble to reemerge from the pandemic, some businesses remain shuttered because they lack workers. Others are forced to limit their hours of operation.

There are differing views on why this is happening. Conservatives blame payments meant to support families through the pandemic (though large numbers of job vacancies also are occurring in states that cut off benefits). Some say workers fear contracting the virus and bringing it home to their families. And others say the time away from work has caused workers to reconsider how they want to live their lives, or at least to insist on jobs with better salaries and benefits.

For journalists and social scientists, this has become a popular topic: How has society been changed and how have people been changed by 20 months of pandemic?

“Fall was meant to mark the beginning of the end of the labor shortage that has held back the nation’s economic recovery,” the New York Times reported last week. “Instead, the labor force shrank in September. There are five million fewer people working than before the pandemic began, and three million fewer even looking for work.”

Given what we know about the tide of economic inequality, it might not be surprising that some people aren’t eager to return to work. Here’s the Times’ David Leonhardt: “Since the 1980s, incomes for the poor, the working class and much of the middle class have grown slowly, failing to keep up with either economic growth or the incomes of the affluent. Other quality-of-life measures are also flashing red. Life expectancy has grown more slowly in the U.S. than in dozens of other countries. Drug use, alcohol use, chronic pain and suicide have risen among the working class.”

Writing in Inc. magazine last week, columnist Debra Roberts explained: “The global pandemic changed everything about the way we work. One benefit of the pandemic was that it forced us to stop moving. … The stopping showed everyone how and why they need to change their priorities.”

In one way or another, we’ve all been changed by 20 months of a global pandemic, even if we don’t always understand how we’ve been changed.

As Americans, we’re divided more than ever. In some states, people decided masks and vaccines are nothing more than impositions. In states like California, most people believe lives are being lost when people don’t follow the recommendations of doctors and scientists.

With few exceptions, Sonoma County residents have honored protocols designed to keep people safe, and government agencies have kept people informed.

Then there is you and me. How have we been changed?

Well, we’ve learned to appreciate doctors, nurses, first responders, store clerks and delivery people — all the folks who remain on the front lines so the rest of us can reduce our risks of contracting COVID.

We’ve learned about working away from the workplace (sometimes even thousands of miles away), and we’ve learned that technology remains an imperfect way to communicate — but far better than no communication at all.

We’ve learned to scan the news for any scrap of information that would help us better understand our circumstances — the best masks, the timing of vaccines, the most risky (and least risky) situations.

We’ve learned, too, about the rewards of exercise and the futility of all those business clothes hanging in the closet.

What these lifestyle changes don’t tell us, of course, is how our perspectives on the world have changed — how we’ve been changed by the uncertainties, deprivations and anxieties associated with COVID.

In our best moments, the pandemic became an opportunity to reflect upon all things for which we are grateful.

For me, this conversation begins with my wife. If she and I were not excited about the joys of sharing a life together, the past 20 months would have been tough. We held tight to the satisfaction of taking on the big and small challenges that come with being at home with nowhere to go.

I wish for you the same kind of life partner.

I don’t pretend that the pandemic didn’t create moments in which I lacked the patience required of an adult in stressful situations. I resented obstacles to travel and impediments to sharing a meal with friends. I hated that I couldn’t hug a grandchild, and I hated that I had to circle warily every time I was around other people.

I resented, too, the time I will never get back — and I resolved to make better use of time now and in the future.

How about you? What have you learned about life and about yourself during this hard time?

As with so many workers, has it caused you to rethink how you want to spend your time? Has it caused you to rethink how you relate to loved ones and friends?

If you would like to share, I’d appreciate hearing from you. You might teach me something useful in my life.

