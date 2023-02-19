Golis: When young workers move on, the future does, too

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Do you know young people who grew up in Sonoma County and then chose to live their adult lives somewhere else? I can name a bunch. It’s a common experience among families I know.

No, their experiences won’t be mistaken for a scientific sample, but this exodus of young people surely obliges us to pay attention to the impact of a declining population.

For the fifth consecutive year, Staff Writer Jeremy Hay reported, the population of Sonoma County declined. In simple terms, more people died than were born, and more people moved away than moved in.

Pete Golis

The decline began with the devastating fires of 2017, but the ongoing pattern suggests something else is occurring as well.

Two weeks ago, I wrote about the aging of Sonoma County, a demographic change that speaks to the same predicament. When the population is declining even as the number of older people is increasing, something has to give. In this case, a shrinking cohort or working-age people will be available to do the work necessary to sustain the local economy.

Hay quoted Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler, who talked about the growing numbers of retired people and part-time residents.

Eyler warned the county could be “losing not only current workforce, but you're losing future workforce.”

An aging population is not unique to Sonoma County, of course, but this county is managing to get older at a faster rate than other regions of California. As Hay reported, the number of people under 55 decreased between 2017 and 2021, while the number of people over 55 increased. About 23,000 fewer people live in Sonoma County today as compared to 2017.

In the Information Age, no one should pretend the salaries and lifestyles associated with big-city jobs aren’t a draw for some young people.

As a Press Democrat editorial noted, people find many reasons to move from one place to another. Sometimes, they want to be near family or other loved ones. Sometimes, they want to be near a university or places where they can enjoy the outdoors. Sometimes, they want to be near where the politics comes closer to mirroring their own. Sometimes, they move for a job.

In Sonoma County, the obstacles to a healthy economy begin with a familiar complaint: Housing costs too much. Some people leave because there is no shortage of towns where they can afford a roof over their heads and have a few bucks left over.

When the Santa Rosa City Council last week reviewed a housing blueprint that aims to increase the housing supply, it became the latest sign that communities recognize what happens when the inventory of homes and apartments can’t keep up with the demand.

No matter how wonderful it can be to live here, if salaries and wages trail the cost of living, young people won’t have any choice but to go elsewhere.

As Americans finally acknowledge the effects of globalization on manufacturing jobs at home, we also need to return our attention to economic development.

Over the past 30 years, many technology and manufacturing jobs left Sonoma County for India and Malaysia. It’s time to seek ways to restore some of those jobs.

Yes, it’s easier said than done, especially when it costs more to live here than in other places. All over America, business leaders (and columnists) are making noise about the importance of economic development.

But they aren’t wrong. What other choice do we have except to pursue jobs that pay a living wage?

In more rural counties — places struggling to overcome shrinking economies — the lament is heard over and over again. Kids go away to college and never return (except maybe to visit their grandparents). Main Street becomes home to boarded-up businesses. Critical public services, including health care, become scarce. Tax revenues that pay for law enforcement and street repairs disappear. (A report last week said the number of sworn police officers per 100,000 Californians is lower than it’s been in more than 30 years.)

Unless we get wise to changes happening all around us, we risk becoming a population of people aging in place and wondering why our favorite store or restaurant or health care provider can’t hire the people needed to sustain business as usual.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.