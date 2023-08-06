Golis: Why people are losing confidence in government

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

After reviewing disappointing poll results, local officials delayed plans for a tax increase to support climate protection projects. “Signs of tax fatigue in Sonoma County electorate,” warned a Press Democrat editorial.

Nearby, the lead letter to the editor served up the latest lament to the sorry condition of local streets and roads. “Battered roads,” read the headline.

Pete Golis

In the same week, Staff Writer Andrew Graham concluded a two-month investigation with a special report that raised questions about a company’s no-bid contracts for homeless services, agreements that totaled $26 million. The pandemic required a rapid response, and an audit that responds to Graham’s reporting will tell us more, but these were not stories likely to make people feel more confident about their government.

About the poll results, a consultant told the Regional Climate Protection Authority that the results suggest “a disconnect” between how voters view the risks associated with climate change and their willingness to support a tax increase.

But what if it’s less a disconnect than doubts about government’s ability to make things better?

We wouldn’t be surprised. Everyone knows what the issues are, but not much changes.

Even people in Sonoma County, folks with a long history of supporting new taxes, are beginning to have second thoughts.

It doesn’t help, of course, that the national debate has become so nasty, or that the nastiness is meant to distract us from vital decisions about the future of our country. Everywhere we turn, we find people eager to turn back the clock by promoting cynicism toward government.

As Staff Writer Mary Callahan reported, the new poll showed support for a climate protection tax fell well short of the two-thirds majority required for approval.

People will disagree about whether such measures should require a supermajority, but in recent years, major initiatives overcame that obstacle.

When large numbers of respondents agree with the statement — “I will vote no on any tax increase, no matter what it is for” — county leaders should understand that anti-tax sentiments are beginning to supersede public concerns about climate change.

Homelessness, housing prices, streets and roads — when voters can’t see progress, they begin to wonder if government can translate talk and money into results.

In this case, efforts to combat climate change may fall victim to people’s frustrations with other issues.

Last week, Staff Writer Emma Murphy reported that county government is considering a measure to take away peace officer status from local park rangers, transferring law enforcement responsibility to the Sheriff’s Office.

The proposal won’t go down as the most consequential idea in the history of the world, but county officials acted as if it involved the sharing of nuclear secrets.

It’s a personnel matter, they told Murphy, and we can’t talk about it.

Some arcane law may explain the justification for this secrecy, but it all becomes part of a pattern. Government keeps finding ways to make things easier for government, and if you want to understand what’s happening, well, too bad. It’s a personnel issue, or the subject of litigation, or … the dog ate my homework.

With rare exceptions, government owes its constituents a full accounting. After a time, people notice when you tell them they’re not allowed to know and understand what’s being done in their name.

Meanwhile, we learn in a New Yorker profile last week that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a different idea. She won election with a simple slogan: “Fix the damn roads.”

Analyzing how Donald Trump came to be president of the United States, Whitmer said, “People were just, like, ‘Government doesn’t work.’ They were cynical and mad and wanting to tune out.”

People want government to remember the essential responsibilities that created the reasons for government in the first place.

I don’t mean to diminish the problems confronting local government. These are tough issues arriving during a time of rapid change.

There is no wave-of-the-magic-wand solution to getting homeless people off the streets or to reducing the cost of housing. Sonoma County’s 1,368 miles of public roads remain an accident of history and a tax burden that far exceeds the burden imposed on neighboring counties.

But government needs to be straight with people about the difficulties. In 2018, local politicians pledged to build 30,000 homes in five years. Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed that California would build 3.5 million new homes within seven years.

These projections were so far removed from the realities of home building in California that they could have arrived from a distant planet.

But they did school voters in the differences between what politicians say and what happens in the real world.

There is work to do. But unless something changes, we’re coming nearer to the time in which people will no longer go along with whatever good idea government wants to pursue.

In Sonoma County, folks remember the devastating fires and floods. They know that climate change is real and that dramatic changes will be necessary to stave off a worldwide catastrophe.

The latest poll results don’t show that people aren’t worried about climate change. They show people are worried about government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

Pete Golis is a columnist for The Press Democrat. Email him at golispd@gmail.com.

