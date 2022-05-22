Gong and Barnard: Reshaping the debate about homelessness

California’s intertwined mental health and homelessness crises have become impossible to ignore: The state has an astonishing 160,000 unhoused people. In Los Angeles, an estimated 20% of them have a formal diagnosis of serious mental illness, and the county jail claims the dubious distinction of being the country’s largest de facto psychiatric facility. In San Francisco, homeless deaths last year more than doubled — mostly because of overdoses. In response to the crisis and voters’ restlessness on the issue, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a sweeping new plan involving something called Care Courts that could push people with psychosis into treatment.

Newsom’s program would allow providers, family members, first responders and some local officials to petition for a court order of 12 months of supervised treatment and housing, with the possibility of an extension. A public defender and a designated “supporter” would advocate for this person before a county court. Officially voluntary, participation in treatment would be encouraged by an implicit threat: Continued refusal might lead to a legal guardianship that could force people to take medication and live in locked facilities. The courts would also track county governments to ensure they provide the services outlined by the state and would sanction those that fail to comply.

When the proposal was unveiled — it could involve 7,000 to 12,000 people at first, the governor said — California was plunged back into a polarized debate that has haunted mental health politics since the 1960s, when the United States moved away from large-scale psychiatric asylums. One side sees the homelessness problem largely as a result of civil rights protections that make it too difficult to force treatment on people who desperately need it; the other asserts that there simply aren’t enough care and housing resources available and that the argument about “excessive” civil rights is at best a distraction.

Indeed, civil liberty groups have lined up to condemn the Care Courts proposal. The “draconian” plan, one policy analyst at the ACLU of Southern California said, “would take us back to the bad old days of confinement, coercive treatment and other deprivations of rights targeting people with disabilities.” And it’s true that Newsom sounded like a critic of the civil liberties approach when he announced the new policy: “There’s no compassion with people with their clothes off defecating and urinating in the middle of the streets, screaming and talking to themselves,” he said.

Both of us are sociologists who have studied California’s public mental health system and worked to understand the opposing perspectives. In Newsom’s proposal — which has already cleared the state Senate Judiciary Committee — we see an opportunity to rethink the terms of the debate. The Care Courts, if implemented with sensitivity and robust resources, could actually be a step forward. But for that to happen, each side will have to acknowledge some hard truths — namely, that their opponents make some reasonable points.

The hard truth that advocates of forced treatment ought to concede is that coercion often backfires. Each year in California, tens of thousands of people are already admitted to hospitals against their will. These involuntary hospitalizations may save a person’s life in the moment, which is no small thing, but research shows that many who undergo this process are traumatized and humiliated, leading to increased suicide risk and long-term distrust of treatment providers. When delivered in a heavy-handed way, court-ordered treatment is not only ineffective but can also drive people decisively away from essential services.

Anti-coercion advocates, on the other hand, are right that most homeless people are clamoring for voluntary resources and housing. (Newsom’s last two budgets included $14 billion in new funds to combat homelessness, through housing and services, to be distributed over several years; it is unclear what the tab for Care Courts would be, though they may draw on those funds.) But the reality is that some people who might have accepted assistance earlier in their lives, had it been available, have deteriorated psychologically or become so skeptical of providers that they won’t accept help they need. One county official we interviewed (granted anonymity by university protocols) described an elderly homeless person with psychosis who had refused more than 100 offers of supported housing. We’ve observed such refusals ourselves, and we’ve watched people drink themselves to death or die from untreated medical conditions when left with purely voluntary supports in independent apartments. Our society should not sacrifice these vulnerable people on the altar of a one-size-fits-all ideal of voluntary care.