PD Editorial: TikTok isn’t only online privacy threat

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

While Congress and the White House fixated on sort-of banning TikTok, more serious threats to Americans’ privacy went unaddressed. Maybe now Washington can work to help people safeguard their personal data and hold companies accountable.

The TikTok bill technically doesn’t ban the popular social media app. It requires the Chinese company that owns TikTok to sell the app within about a year.

Practically, however, if the bill survives inevitable legal challenges, it will almost certainly kill TikTok as millions of users know it because the company would not likely include its underlying prediction algorithm in a sale. If that happens, thousands of American jobs could be eliminated, as California Sen. Laphonza Butler noted, though she voted for the larger package of bills that included the ban and funding for Ukraine.

Ostensibly all this is to prevent the TikTok’s current owner from sharing Americans’ data with the Chinese government and limit the reach of Chinese influence among presumably easily influenced social media users.

Privacy issues are not isolated to TikTok. What data is collected by whom and for what purpose are questions that Americans and their government should be asking broadly. Google, Meta and other large tech companies gather significant data about their users. Indeed, a free Gmail or Facebook account isn’t free. People pay for it with their privacy and their eyes on targeted advertising.

Once someone gives up their personal data, there’s no telling where it goes. Does anyone actually read, let alone understand, the terms of service fine print when they enroll in a service?

It’s not just Big Tech companies that deal in data, either. Even people’s cars are spying on them. When car buyers sign up for a seemingly innocuous data service or app to remotely control the climate system, they sometimes authorize the car company to gather data about their driving habits. The company then sells the data to insurance companies that will increase rates if they find out someone has been speeding, accelerating too quickly or braking abruptly.

Few consumers have the time or means to fight back on their own. They need help from lawmakers.

The TikTok ban drew bipartisan support. So should the American Privacy Rights Act, which lawmakers recently introduced. It contains a bevy of restrictions, but perhaps most important it requires that consumers opt-in before a company collects or sells their data. It also empowers people to access, correct and delete data about them.

The act doesn’t contain everything that might help. For example, it could offer stronger protections for children. Congress might look for inspiration in a bill pending in California that would force companies to make their platforms safer for kids. That could include limiting data collection from minors, dialing back the addictiveness of digital services and other measures.

Many states have passed their own privacy protection laws. Their effectiveness varies, and a patchwork approach creates needless confusion and complexity for businesses and consumers alike. Federal standards could obviate that problem.

Tech companies and others that collect personal data have done a poor job empowering people to protect their privacy. Where the market fails, lawmakers should intervene.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.