Granderson: John Lewis’ legacy of ‘good trouble’

About an hour or so into “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” the documentary begins unveiling some behind-the-scenes details about the 1963 March on Washington and Lewis’ famously fiery speech. Lewis, then 23 years old, had apparently penned remarks so inflammatory that the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was concerned enough to request that the event’s youngest speaker lower the temperature.

Lewis made some adjustments to the remarks, which would inspire the hundreds of thousands who had traveled to the nation’s capital that day.

“Get in and stay in the streets of every city, every village and hamlet of this nation,” he said, “until true freedom comes, until the revolution of 1776 is complete.”

As footage of Lewis at the lectern rolled on my TV, I spied another iconic figure directly behind him, smoking a cigarette. It was Bayard Rustin, who is widely credited as a key organizer of the march. Like Lewis, Rustin didn’t mind plucking a few feathers.

“We need, in every community, a group of angelic troublemakers,” Rustin once said.

That sentiment is very much in line with a 2018 tweet Lewis posted that began circulating as news of his death rippled across social media Friday night: “Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful, be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, a week, a month, or a year, it is the struggle of a lifetime. Never, ever be afraid to make some noise and get in good trouble, necessary trouble.”

I don’t need to remind you what the country has been experiencing since the killing of George Floyd on the final Monday in May. It’s hard not to notice that the conversations we have studiously avoided are now being had in Klieg-lit prime time. Storytellers inclined to offer a sanitized, reimagined version of America have been replaced by storytellers with a more raw, harder edge. They are not interested in glossing over her scars, her warts, her bloodshed.

A couple of hours before learning of Lewis’ death, I heard a cacophony of car horns and chants as protesters in downtown Los Angeles once again began blocking rush-hour traffic, led by young people demanding change. They had returned to the streets, brought there by the news that Louisville, Kentucky police officers had refused medical attention for Breonna Taylor for more than 20 minutes in mid-March, even as she lay alive after being shot in her own apartment.

This is the part of history that too often gets a good coat of varnish: Comfort doesn’t bring change; only good trouble does. So if you happened to be one of the commuters or pedestrians ensnarled by Friday’s protest, well, good. Demonstrations are supposed to interrupt. Inconvenience. Cause trouble.

King, Lewis, Rustin and the leaders of the civil rights movement understood that if white ears weren’t forced to listen, Black and brown voices would continue to go unheard and demands for change ignored. Besides, you weren’t stuck in traffic because of the protesters marching down Figueroa. You were stuck in traffic because a 26-year-old woman in Louisville was denied her last gasp at life on March 13.

Do not conflate the root cause with the subsequent response.

Do not mistake being nonviolent with being docile.

And do not be seduced into reducing Lewis’ life's work into an optimistic tweet about love and unity without acknowledging what that work really was ─ making trouble, the kind of trouble that interrupts your regularly scheduled program with an important announcement.

Since the final week of May, I have been heartened by images of multiracial protesters, passage of procedural changes for officers and the confronting of the Confederate flag. My concern going forward isn’t that enthusiasm for change will wane, but in the mistaken belief that change can be effected without causing trouble.

Whether it’s the 11 Southern California professional sports teams that last week announced the formation of a social justice coalition, the Alliance; private sector philanthropists; or elected officials, it's essential that they accept the importance, and discomfort, of disruption. Good intentions be damned if, to paraphrase Dr. King, they’re driven by a desire to maintain order rather than to seek justice.

Angus Johnston, a historian of student activism and professor at City University of New York, posted a thread on Twitter detailing the moments leading up to Lewis’ speech in Washington nearly six decades ago. One of the tweets shares a passage that was eventually excised from the speech that Lewis gave.

“For the first time in one hundred years,” it read, “this nation is being awakened to the fact that segregation is evil and that it must be destroyed in all forms. Your presence today proves that you have been aroused to the point of action.”