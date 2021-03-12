Green: Here’s what you can expect from me

“Everybody reads The Press Democrat.”

It’s a refrain I’ve heard repeatedly since arriving in Sonoma County two weeks ago and taking the reins as editor of this award-winning newspaper and its pressdemocrat.com digital site.

There was Bonny, the sales leader at a Montgomery Village store who helped me outfit my new kitchen. She’s been a loyal subscriber for 26 years.

And Deiah, the manager at my Sonoma Ranch apartment complex. She starts her day with coffee and our digital site on her tablet.

Richard A. Green

And finally, Ralph, the operator of a furniture store inside Coddingtown Mall, who perhaps said it best.

“Sonoma County is a big small town where people care about each other and the stories that happen here,” he told me as I was buying a couch for my new home and my newsroom office. “People here want to know the news from their backyard, not San Francisco.

“The Press Democrat seems to get that.”

Yes, Ralph, we do get it.

We have for 163 years, and that’s why I accepted the opportunity to leave my native Midwest and come to this beautiful corner of the country to pursue my life’s professional passion: Telling meaningful stories that make a difference, protect our most vulnerable and defend the First Amendment.

I know for some, my appointment has caused a stir. After all, I am succeeding the uber-talented Cathy Barnett, a Sonoma County icon who spent 21 years as our editor. She retired in December, capping a sterling 44-year Press Democrat career. Under her leadership, The Press Democrat won journalism’s highest honor, the Pulitzer Prize, for coverage of 2017’s deadly wildfires.

Be assured that Cathy and I share the same unflinching commitment to fair and fearless journalism of consequence. It’s been my North Star since age 15 when I started writing for my hometown newspaper back in east-central Ohio as a high school sophomore.

I’m humbled by the opportunity to guide The Press Democrat into a new era with a talented array of reporters, assignment editors, photographers, digital producers, designers and copy editors. It’s an important time for our profession, and I’m proud to join a passionate team determined to meet the high expectations of our readers.

I have the additional role of chief content officer for Sonoma Media Investments. That is the privately held local company formed a decade ago that owns The Press Democrat, as well as other local publications and related digital sites you know extremely well: Sonoma Magazine, the North Bay Business Journal, Petaluma Argus-Courier, Sonoma Index-Tribune, Sonoma County Gazette and La Prensa, the region’s premier Spanish language publication and website.

In that role, I have responsibility for all the journalism pursued by our staffs and the stories that we deliver to our loyal readers — no matter what platform (print or digital) you may find us.

I come to Sonoma County after ending a 33-year career in December with the Gannett Co., the nation’s largest publisher and owner of USA Today.

I started in the company as a 22-year-old reporter and columnist in 1988 at a small daily in southern Ohio near Columbus, the Chillicothe Gazette. A nine-month stint there led to rewarding jobs in Cincinnati, Palm Springs, Des Moines, metro New York City in North Jersey and Louisville, Kentucky.

Along the way, I was a community reporter, investigative writer, assignment editor, business editor, local news editor, general manager, managing editor, executive editor and president-publisher. I wrote my first story while hammering away on a typewriter in Ohio, and since then, I’ve sprinted around the nation to transform newsrooms into digital powerhouses.

I’ve made friends from coast-to-coast and always will cherish a professional journey that has allowed me to build high-performing teams while pursuing and publishing powerful journalism.

One of those stories — how Kentucky’s governor made a rash of controversial last-minute pardons and commutations in December 2019, several that involved sex crimes, as he was leaving office — earned a 2020 Pulitzer Prize at my last stop, the Courier Journal in Louisville. I spent 2½ years as executive editor there.

As I continue to settle into this new role and community, I’m grateful for the numerous calls and notes that have underscored a simple message: The Press Democrat is a Northern California treasure whose hard-hitting journalism and dedicated staffers have safeguarded taxpayers and righted wrongs for decades. Along the way, we’ve challenged when necessary and consistently celebrated all that is special and unique about Sonoma County.