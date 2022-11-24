Green: Thankful for many things, but especially our subscribers

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The harvest days of autumn have raced past us, leading us to Thanksgiving.

It’s the opportunity to spend time with those we love; the chance to give back to others; and the time to soak up the beauty of Sonoma County. It’s the occasion to be grateful for the blessings we see in our lives and in the lives of others.

As a community, we have much to be thankful for this year.

We weathered another fire season without a significant blaze in Sonoma County. We saw our local post-pandemic economy rev up again, even as we nervously watch Wall Street and soaring inflation rates.

We saw tourism rebound, opened a new airport terminal and watched several high-profile construction projects rising.

I guess that Charlie Brown — the little round-headed boy who, along with his “Peanuts” pals, drawn by our longtime friend and neighbor, Charles “Sparky” Schulz — had it right when he said: “What if today, we were just thankful for everything.”

Here at The Press Democrat, Thanksgiving also affords us the opportunity to share a two-word message: Thank you.

Thank you for spending time with the stories, photos and videos generated by our newsroom staff throughout 2022.

Thank you for sharing your insights and comments on pressdemocrat.com and in letters to the editor.

Thank you for engaging with us in social media — from our Facebook, TikTok and Instagram accounts to following us on Twitter (for as long as that may last!)

But more than anything, our entire staff thanks you for subscribing. It’s your financial support that enables us to protect the interests of taxpayers, to defend the First Amendment and to do our part in safeguarding democracy.

Your monthly subscription allows us to publish fair and fearless journalism — from investigative projects to heartwarming stories about your neighbors.

Our daily mission is to inform, engage, entertain, enlighten and elevate community conversations about the most pressing issues confronting Sonoma County. We love telling your stories. None of that would happen without your loyal readership and subscription.

I know an uncertain economy confronts us all as we head into 2023. Even as I say thank you, I also would add, “Please, continue to subscribe.”

The challenges of America’s journalism industry — thanks to Big Tech’s Facebook and Google — are well-known, with nearly 2,000 newspapers closing since 2004.

And between the pre-pandemic months of late 2019 and the end of May 2022, more than 360 newspapers — vital segments of their respective communities — have closed.

Here at The Press Democrat, we are determined to prove powerful, revelatory journalism can still be produced and be financially viable in a mid-sized market like Santa Rosa. Despite stinging COVID-related advertising losses, for instance, our 50-plus newsroom staff has remained intact throughout 2022.

Again, that wouldn’t happen without your loyal support.

For all those reasons, we offer our heartfelt thanks — this Thanksgiving season and every day. Thanks for being a Press Democrat subscriber, and please, share with me any ideas you may have to strengthen our coverage.

May you and yours have a wonderful Thanksgiving and a most blessed holiday season.

Thanks, as always, for reading.

Richard A. Green is executive editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer at Sonoma Media Investments. Email: rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @editorRAG

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.