Green: Working together for a better Press Democrat

The very best coaches I know – be it on the athletic field or in the workplace – are always looking for ways to strengthen their team.

It’s been no different here in The Press Democrat newsroom since my late February arrival.

In concert with senior editors and Emily DeBacker, my strategic partner who leads our Human Resources staff, I’ve devoted much time focused on the needs and expectations of our readers. That means investing hours with our structure, our staff and the stories they’re producing. I’ve also spent evenings and weekends exploring this beautiful Wine Country and talking to those who live, work and play here.

My question to all of them has been simple and direct: “How can The Press Democrat be better and even more relevant to you?”

The ensuing conversations and feedback have been great.

Do more investigative journalism, many say. Hold our public officials more accountable. Tell positive stories that celebrate achievements. Write more stories from where I live.

They continued: Share more details about great restaurants and bars. You need to cover Sacramento and our statehouse politicians. Be more fair and not so (liberal or conservative; I’ve heard both complaints.)

Please write more about climate change and our drought. We’re worried about wildfires, help us be prepared. Why aren’t you covering high school sports?

My favorite comment came from a longtime subscriber in Sebastopol named Betty, who also has a home in Seattle. She said, “We love our paper. Just make it better and don’t ever let it disappear. We need a strong hometown newspaper.”

You’re so right, Betty.

I’m determined to ensure this very solid, Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper improves, is more relevant and never disappears.

In pursuit of those goals, I lean on words from the late Steve Jobs, the iconic founder and CEO of Apple, who so eloquently said, “Great things in business are never done by one person. They’re done by a team of people.”

So, let me tell you about some members of my team.

Here’s a recap of some recent moves we’ve made over the past four months. These are just 15 or so of the talented journalists who are focused on boosting the stature and quality of The Press Democrat:

Annika Toernqvist, our longtime digital director, was elevated in March to a new role as senior news director/digital growth. She spearheads our daily and long-term content report with me while also leading our Digital, Photo and Lifestyle teams. Annika is a native of Sweden who also spent time at SFGate.com in San Francisco before joining us in 2015. She oversees our efforts to grow our digital footprint and strengthen our breaking news coverage.

our longtime digital director, was elevated in March to a new role as senior news director/digital growth. She spearheads our daily and long-term content report with me while also leading our Digital, Photo and Lifestyle teams. Annika is a native of Sweden who also spent time at SFGate.com in San Francisco before joining us in 2015. She oversees our efforts to grow our digital footprint and strengthen our breaking news coverage. Abigail Peterson was promoted in March to editor-in-chief of Sonoma Magazine. This formalizes Abby’s role of directing our highly successful and award-winning Sonoma Magazine, shifting from a contractor role. She has tremendous knowledge of all things Sonoma County and has extensive experience writing and editing magazines.

was promoted in March to editor-in-chief of Sonoma Magazine. This formalizes Abby’s role of directing our highly successful and award-winning Sonoma Magazine, shifting from a contractor role. She has tremendous knowledge of all things Sonoma County and has extensive experience writing and editing magazines. Katy Lieber is our new breaking news editor, directing our early morning breaking news coverage on pressdemocrat.com and on social media platforms. She is a longtime digital producer here with a love for sharing stories as news happens.

is our new breaking news editor, directing our early morning breaking news coverage on pressdemocrat.com and on social media platforms. She is a longtime digital producer here with a love for sharing stories as news happens. Mary Callahan was promoted to a new reporting spot: Climate Change and Environment. It’s a reflection of how critical this topic is to our entire region. Mary is a seasoned, enterprising reporter whose experience covering fires and her knowledge of this topic made her the logical choice.

was promoted to a new reporting spot: Climate Change and Environment. It’s a reflection of how critical this topic is to our entire region. Mary is a seasoned, enterprising reporter whose experience covering fires and her knowledge of this topic made her the logical choice. Nashelly Chavez now leads our coverage of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion topics. This is a new reporting position that speaks to our commitment to this important topic and a testament to Nashelly’s strong skills in her previous reporting roles with us. She is a Sonoma County native.

now leads our coverage of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion topics. This is a new reporting position that speaks to our commitment to this important topic and a testament to Nashelly’s strong skills in her previous reporting roles with us. She is a Sonoma County native. Kaylee Tornay was promoted to education and classrooms reporter last month. This Oregon native has done a terrific job tackling a number of issues since joining us last August, including the recent Sonoma Academy teacher controversy. She will cover K-12 classroom issues across the county.

was promoted to education and classrooms reporter last month. This Oregon native has done a terrific job tackling a number of issues since joining us last August, including the recent Sonoma Academy teacher controversy. She will cover K-12 classroom issues across the county. Kerry Benefield , a longtime sports columnist and award-winning sportswriter, was promoted to our primary local columnist, succeeding the recently retired Chris Smith. She began her duties May 10 and has quickly become a must-read for many readers, based on their calls and emails to me.

, a longtime sports columnist and award-winning sportswriter, was promoted to our primary local columnist, succeeding the recently retired Chris Smith. She began her duties May 10 and has quickly become a must-read for many readers, based on their calls and emails to me. Mya Constantino joined us in mid-May as a Rohnert Park reporter and general assignment writer. She enjoyed a successful extended internship at The Review-Journal in Las Vegas. Her first Page One byline with us came on just her third day.

joined us in mid-May as a Rohnert Park reporter and general assignment writer. She enjoyed a successful extended internship at The Review-Journal in Las Vegas. Her first Page One byline with us came on just her third day. Paul Bomberger moved in mid-May into a new role as senior business reporter, leveraging his lengthy career in economic coverage. He is now focused on issues confronting companies, consumers and Northern California’s post-pandemic economy.

moved in mid-May into a new role as senior business reporter, leveraging his lengthy career in economic coverage. He is now focused on issues confronting companies, consumers and Northern California’s post-pandemic economy. Marie McCain joined us in mid-May as a local news editor, directing local sports content and late-night breaking news. She’s a Chicago native who joins us from The Desert Sun in Palm Springs. We worked together there and also in Cincinnati 20 years ago, where I first hired her.

joined us in mid-May as a local news editor, directing local sports content and late-night breaking news. She’s a Chicago native who joins us from The Desert Sun in Palm Springs. We worked together there and also in Cincinnati 20 years ago, where I first hired her. Colin Atagi joined us in mid-May as a breaking news/public safety reporter. He is a Bay Area native and a San Jose State graduate who I recruited to Palm Springs in 2005. He’s a strong multimedia reporter with an extensive background in public safety reporting.

joined us in mid-May as a breaking news/public safety reporter. He is a Bay Area native and a San Jose State graduate who I recruited to Palm Springs in 2005. He’s a strong multimedia reporter with an extensive background in public safety reporting. Elissa Torres was promoted in early June to local news editor/special projects, which means she will direct many of our future special sections and our weekly Towns section. She is a talented designer and copy editor who challenges us to improve our coverage of diversity and inclusivity.

was promoted in early June to local news editor/special projects, which means she will direct many of our future special sections and our weekly Towns section. She is a talented designer and copy editor who challenges us to improve our coverage of diversity and inclusivity. Matt Pera joined us two weeks ago from the Marin Independent Journal as a breaking news digital producer and writer. He lives in Sebastopol, understands Sonoma County issues and constantly thinks about our readers and how they access our news digitally.

joined us two weeks ago from the Marin Independent Journal as a breaking news digital producer and writer. He lives in Sebastopol, understands Sonoma County issues and constantly thinks about our readers and how they access our news digitally. Andrew Graham is our new city of Santa Rosa reporter, focused on city government, city issues and city taxpayers. He begins his new duties Monday. Andrew is a Maryland native who joined us in February from a non-profit digital newsroom in Wyoming that was focused on public accountability reporting and politics.

is our new city of Santa Rosa reporter, focused on city government, city issues and city taxpayers. He begins his new duties Monday. Andrew is a Maryland native who joined us in February from a non-profit digital newsroom in Wyoming that was focused on public accountability reporting and politics. Ethan Varian joined our team in March 2020, just days before the shelter-in-place order hit. He’s moving to a new beat focused on housing issues – from homelessness and affordability to the region’s surging residential real estate market. He’s a former business intern at the Los Angeles Times and worked at the San Fernando Valley Business Journal.

joined our team in March 2020, just days before the shelter-in-place order hit. He’s moving to a new beat focused on housing issues – from homelessness and affordability to the region’s surging residential real estate market. He’s a former business intern at the Los Angeles Times and worked at the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. Martin Espinoza is a 17-year staff veteran who has been promoted to a newly created enterprise and investigative reporting position. It’s Martin’s job to bolster our watchdog coverage of regional and local news, serving as an advocate for Sonoma County’s taxpayers and most vulnerable. Martin was a key member of the reporting team that led to our 2018 Pulitzer Prize for wildfire coverage.

I return to the essential mission of a coach: If your team is not improving, then you’re losing.

I’m a fiercely competitive editor, and we’ll continue to make staffing moves that make The Press Democrat and pressdemocrat.com even more essential to your daily life.

What other ideas do you have to make that happen? Don’t hesitate to reach out to me.

As always, thanks for reading The Press Democrat.

Richard A. Green is editor of The Press Democrat and chief content officer of Sonoma Media Investments. Email: rick.green@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: Follow him at @EditorRAG