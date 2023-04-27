Grundy: Here’s what it’s like to live with autism

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and awareness is what is most needed for autistic people. If someone doesn’t make eye contact or doesn’t respond to verbal or emotional cues, you can politely ask them why. If you ask me, I’ll tell you that I have something called autism that makes those actions difficult. No big deal. If you get to know me, you might like me.

I was diagnosed with autism when I was about 2 or 3 years old. My parents noticed that most of what I did as a toddler was repeating things, like opening and closing a door over and over. I wouldn’t make eye contact with my mother or grandmother, and I didn’t respond to verbal or emotional signals — tendencies I continue to have. My mother worked in healthcare and helped me to improve my condition, helping me with eye contact and communicating.

When I started school, I did well at subjects that interested me but failed at those that didn’t. I wouldn’t put in the effort in the boring ones. I was teased and bullied at times because I didn’t understand the “rules” in class or on the playground. Once I learned the rules, I was better.

People with autism are often misjudged. I’ve learned that strangers can be uncomfortable with me because I don’t show many facial expressions or emotional reactions. I have a hard time picking up on social cues, and, because of that, I’ve been told that I come across as scary. I’ve been thought of by some people as creepy or not having a soul. It’s an annoying thing that happens from people’s ignorance and preconceptions.

We are all hardwired to survive, and it is human nature to form opinions about people that appear or behave differently and then avoid them and not get to know them. But the way to overcome that is through awareness.

Autism should be celebrated. Autistic people can do amazing things; some of history’s greatest inventors and scientists had autism, like Albert Einstein and Nikola Tesla. We are typically skilled at visual-spatial thinking and memorization.

After graduating from high school, I went to college for a short time, but late in one term when I was supposed to choose classes, I realized that I really didn’t like it. I decided I wanted to learn at my own pace at home. My mom told me if I wanted to continue living at home with her, I would need to enter the workforce. So, I did.

I work in PRIDE Industries’ medical device manufacturing division. I assemble electronic and tubing parts that are used in a product that athletes and other people wear who need thermal medicinal treatment on the muscles of their legs. It is mostly simple and repetitive work with occasional tasks that are more complex.

When I’m working, sometimes I start repeating a thought or sound to myself. It’s part of my nature but it can distract me from my work. I have to be aware of it and force myself to stop so I can make sure I do whatever task I’m currently doing correctly, especially something that is not so simple and repetitive.

If you work with someone who is autistic, they may tell you that they have to pause and think a little longer than others before speaking or answering a question. They may not easily communicate emotions. An employer who cares will provide accommodations that make it easier to do the job and will educate others about autism and what the “new guy” will be like to create understanding.

Embrace diversity and the understanding of differences in others.

Marc Grundy shares his experience of living with autism. For the Sacramento Bee.