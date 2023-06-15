Guest Editorial: A rough climate for property insurance

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the San Diego Union-Tribune:

The fallacy that global warming is a fiction advanced by messianic environmentalists and/or the media is depressingly common among much of the public. In April, the Pew Research Center released a survey showing only 54% of U.S. adults consider the climate emergency a major threat.

The quip about people changing their views only after being mugged by reality comes to mind. Such muggings are now going on coast to coast. With Canada on track for by far its worst year of wildfires — the 9 million acres that have burned so far in 2023 are 15 times the norm for early June — the result has been air quality alerts for 100 million Americans in the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast because of wildfire smoke drifting south from our neighbor.

In California, alas, the nightmares caused by raging wildfires aren’t new. This was underscored on May 26 by State Farm’s announcement that it would not accept new applications for personal or business property and casualty insurance in the Golden State. The announcement by the state’s largest property insurer led to the discovery that Allstate, the state’s fourth-largest property insurer, had already quietly made the same decision last year. While insurers have had to pay heavily for flooding damage in California caused by atmospheric rivers over the winter, both companies cite wildfires as driving their decisions. This reflects the fact that four of the five worst years for wildfires in state history have come since 2017. The rule of thumb for many property insurers — they can stay healthy and make a profit if there are three relatively quiet years for every severe one — no longer works. In California, nearly every year is terrible, and the same dynamics that led to decisions by State Farm and Allstate are likely to lead other insurers to also stop writing new policies if the state insurance commissioner won’t allow them to adequately raise their rates.

Reactions to this situation have varied wildly. Consumer Watchdog’s Harvey Rosenfeld — the author of Proposition 103, the 1988 ballot measure that sharply expanded state authority over insurance companies — says the companies had no right to unilaterally stop writing new policies and equates their actions to “extortion.” Meanwhile, insurance industry advocates are downplaying the development, noting that more than 100 other property insurers in the Golden State still operate as usual, and some news accounts have cited the availability of the California FAIR plan to homeowners who could no longer get conventional coverage. Established as an insurer of last resort by a 1968 state law, FAIR offers minimal coverage at high rates and was used by the owners of more than 270,000 homes in 2022 alone, an increase of 70% since 2019. But FAIR is jointly funded by property insurers licensed in California, not by taxpayers, and its rates could also skyrocket and become unaffordable in coming years after even more massive wildfires.

Given this grim backdrop, the state should of course continue with its long-term efforts to sharply reduce the use of the dirty energy sources that are a key cause of the climate emergency. But it should also redouble its efforts to get owners to build more defensible space around their properties. At the local level, planning officials should be more leery than ever of allowing construction in the 17 million acres — mostly in rural areas — that are seen as being at major risk from wildfires. This is a necessity even if it will impede efforts to add housing stock.

Californians also have to hope that state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara can rise to this challenge after years of evidence that he’s both too close to the insurance industry and ineffectual. Unfortunately, in an interview with a Sacramento TV station, he depicted the State Farm and Allstate decisions as no big deal — “we’ve seen companies do this time and time again.” Lara does want to sharply beef up FAIR. That’s a good starting point for figuring out how to sustain property insurance in California. Lara, Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Legislature have heavy lifting ahead to stave off worse problems. The sooner they start, the better.

