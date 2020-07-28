Guest Editorial: Don’t rush to reopen schools

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

Back around Memorial Day, states began to open up large sectors of the economy that had been shut down at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Governors and local leaders largely gave in to the public, which had become restless, antsy and in many cases was out of work during more than two months of lockdown, despite health experts warning that we had not yet contained the virus.

Well, inevitably, June saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in many states, including California, and now July has us right back where we were at the beginning of the pandemic, with rising cases and shuttered businesses, which are crippling the economy.

If only we had listened to the experts in May and not reopened too soon.

The next big reopening battle is being fought over schools, which ended the year with two months of online “distance learning” and have been closed since June for the traditional summer break.

No doubt, everyone is anxious for classrooms to reopen, for several reasons. Distance learning was more of an emergency stopgap measure to close out the last school year, not a long-term solution. Without classroom instruction, student learning will continue to decline, and achievement gaps will widen.

Besides academic learning, school is also the primary place where children can socialize with their peers, receive exercise and extracurricular activities and, for some, get a hot meal.

Restarting schools is also key to our economic recovery as many parents need to go back to work and can’t afford child care.

But is it really safe to pack 30 kids into a classroom at this point in the pandemic? What about the teachers, who are already overworked and underpaid? While children seem to be less at risk for contracting a serious COVID-19 case, they can still spread the disease, leaving teachers the most vulnerable. Should they get hazard pay if they are required to return to the classroom?

Sure, education officials are planning safety protocols, like masks, distancing and reducing class size by keeping some students home part of the week. But, especially in younger students, mask wearing and distancing may be impossible to enforce.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the right call when he mandated that schools in counties on a state watchlist of rising COVID-19 cases must begin with distance learning. With Sonoma County on the watchlist, schools here will remain closed.

Distance learning is the safest way to start the school year until we can actually flatten the infection curve, or until we have a vaccine.

If we rush to reopen schools against the advice of health experts, we could end up in the same position after we reopened businesses at the end of May — right back where we started, with a third wave of coronavirus cases.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.