Guest Editorial: Find out what works and what doesn’t for online education

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the San Diego Union-Tribune:

America’s professional sports, after initially scorning data analytics as the province of know-nothing nerds, have come around almost entirely. The value of walks is now universally understood across baseball. The fact that cornerbacks can make or break a team in a way that may be second only to quarterbacks now drives football decisions. The inefficiency of taking long, contested two-point shots is now understood by just about everyone in basketball not named Russell Westbrook.

So when will this transformation reach K-12 education when it comes to distance learning?

The key to data analytics is being able to evaluate a large amount of statistics to uncover patterns that show what does or doesn’t work. With tens of millions of students forced into a year or more of online learning in March 2020, there should be plenty of evidence to wade through to establish best practices. It is folly to think every school district should try to do so on an individual basis.

With students nationwide at risk of being forced back into distance learning because of the extremely infectious omicron version of the coronavirus, what America needs is the online education equivalent of the Manhattan Project, perhaps led by a coalition of top universities. This need was underscored by statistics for the 2020-21 school year released by the state Department of Education. They showed a substantial increase in students not meeting basic standards in English and math competency, especially in lower grades, and a surge in D and F grades.

An initial best practice could not be more obvious: making sure K-12 students actually participate in virtual learning. Anecdotes from teachers about students disappearing for weeks at a time during the pandemic are plentiful. Even before the virus hit, this was a huge problem in classroom instruction. In 2018-19, about 720,000 of California’s 6 million-plus K-12 students were labeled as “chronically absent,” missing at least 10% of their classes. In 2020-21, that number jumped to about 840,000.

Because many districts that receive state funds based on average daily attendance have struggled with their budgets, state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, introduced a bill that would instead tie education funding to annual enrollment. Portantino says the measure includes provisions to push districts to reduce absenteeism. But unless the bill is crafted with exquisite care, it could create incentives for districts to not care about whether students show up. It’s telling that one of the strongest supporters of the proposal — the Los Angeles Unified School District — has such a poor record on school attendance.

Beyond the paramount importance of student participation, however, best practices being recommended for distance learning aren’t compelling. They represent common sense and platitudes, not specific evidence-driven guidelines. “Explicitly and systematically teach how to use new instructional media,” one website notes. But what is the most effective way to do so? Another website disdains the idea that experimentation is crucial to upgrade virtual learning: “Don’t feel that you need to reinvent your teaching persona to be effective. You can use approaches that bring you joy as an educator.”

Even if the pandemic disappears, online learning seems certain to be much more common than it used to be. It’s time for data scientists to get involved to determine the best way to help kids learn from their homes. California’s plunging pandemic test scores show just how high the stakes are.

