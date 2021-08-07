Guest Editorial: It’s time to get serious about saving water

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

Take a walk on some of our upper trails, and you can literally see the parched earth — cracked and dusty, starving for moisture. You have to watch your steps as the dry earth fractures the landscape, creating tripping hazards.

Between wildfires and diminishing water tables, our state is succumbing to the very real pitfalls of climate change.

Facing the third-driest season since the county began monitoring our rainfall 127 years ago, it should be no surprise to anyone reading this that we are waist-deep in one of the worst droughts on record. Our major reservoirs sit dwindling, with Lake Sonoma at 50.1% of capacity while Lake Mendocino is just 31.9%, as of July 30.

A drought like this forces us all to make hard decisions. Some who care for large animals have had to rehome their herd, unable to provide enough water for all. Some wineries are cutting back production, prioritizing water for select fields this harvest season.

But really, we all need to make hard choices to make it through till the rains return. It might mean giving up that nightly bath, which while relaxing, eats up an average of 70 gallons of water, compared to 25 gallons for a short (5 minute or less) shower. Maybe it’s replacing a thirsty lawn with native grasses, which can save at least 60% on water usage. Or maybe it’s time to upgrade the home, opting for water-wise faucets, shower heads and appliances that can each save at least a few gallons a day.

Much of the change we all need to make is easy, thankfully. Scrape, don’t rinse, plates before putting them in the dishwasher. Only run the washing machine when it’s full. Use a broom, not a hose, to clean off the patio. And for crying out loud, stop letting the faucet run while you brush your teeth.

The internet has dozens of suggestions for how anyone can save water, many of which are great life hacks. Like serving pasta (or any dish) from the pot, not a specialty bowl, to cut back on dishes to wash. When you replace the pet’s water, toss the “old” water on the plants, not down the drain. Use plenty of mulch to keep moisture in the soil of your veggie or flower garden.

Then there’s the water-saving moves that are now mandatory, in an effort to decrease Sonoma Valley’s water usage by 20%. If cars must be washed, drive to a car wash that recirculates water. Use recycled water to fill up that decorative fountain. Leaks, which can hemorrhage 5 gallons a minute, must be fixed within 72 hours of detection. See the whole list of water-saving requirements at sonomanews.com.

Want to get competitive in your water saving? The Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership is giving away big-ticket prizes to households that cut back. Winners can receive water-wise appliances, rainwater catchment systems and more items designed to save water. Visit savingwaterpartnership.org to sign up, or to find more tips on cutting back on water.

There will be those who are tempted to say that individual use is not the problem — it’s large-scale operations and entities that really need to cut back. While true, fighting a megadrought is a team sport. We all have to contribute if we’re going to achieve the results that our waterways so desperately need. While 70% of the planet may be water, only about 1% of it is usable freshwater, according to National Geographic. It’s up to all of us to protect what we have left.