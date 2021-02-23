Guest Editorial: Keep the parklets after the pandemic

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

There’s a reason so many paintings of Paris feature sidewalk cafes, with red awnings and bistro chairs full of people sipping espresso. The blurred line between restaurant and sidewalk is part of the allure, allowing patrons to people watch and enjoy the hustle of a busy city street.

While we may not have that much sidewalk space, the pandemic has introduced us to the joys of parklets.

Initially popularized in California, parklets began almost as an act of protest. “San Francisco first introduced the parklet in 2010, following an unofficial temporary conversion of an on-street parking space by feeding the meter, unrolling grass sod, and placing a potted tree on top,” according to the Local Government Commission.

When COVID-19 shut down indoor dining, parklets became a survival technique, adding much-needed outdoor seating for restaurants. In May, Petaluma launched its “Free Range” program, which allowed businesses to build extra seating in alleyways and street parking, as long as the structure was compliant with the Americans with Disability Act. Other local cities, including Santa Rosa and Healdsburg, started similar programs.

Cutting through the red tape and wiping permit fees cleared the path for parklets, but the price to build is exorbitant for many small businesses. With lighting and heating, estimates range up to $20,000, no small cost when restaurants have seen their bottom lines gutted. Grant programs and volunteer labor stepped in to help many restaurateurs get started.

In a town like Petaluma, parklets are particularly attractive. How many times have you bumped into a friendly face at the grocery store or walking trails? Sitting out, dining on a delicious meal and waving to neighbors passing by sounds like a pretty perfect evening.

A bipartisan group of state legislators is pushing for parklets to stay beyond the pandemic. Restaurant owners say they could use the extra seating as they get back on their feet, and popular opinion seems to agree that parklets add charm to walkable areas.

Senate Bill 314 would loosen some of California’s liquor laws, creating the flexibly to serve wine in the street. It would also allow two venues to share the same space, such as a bar and a restaurant, creating partnership opportunities. The liquor licensing process would be expedited to no more than six months and streamlined for live music venues.

The bill by state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, also would allow cities to create “open container entertainment zones” during festivals or outdoor events, where patrons can purchase drinks to sip while walking around and enjoying the festivities. Currently, big events like Butter and Egg Days have designated drinking zones that quickly get overcrowded and uncomfortable.

Over in Sonoma, in normal times, open containers are allowed in the city’s iconic Plaza during daylight hours. Tourists can grab a bottle of wine from one of the many tasting rooms to enjoy on a picnic blanket in the grass. It’s a bucolic way to spend an afternoon while also supporting local business.

While we may not want unlimited open container rules, providing flexibility to bars and restaurants will be critical on the road to recovery. Plus, with twinkle lights and creative designs, the parklets bring even more charm to Petaluma’s already adorable downtown. Let’s keep it going post pandemic.

