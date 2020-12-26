Guest Editorial: Schools grappling with digital divide

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

Zoom surged from an obscure tech company to a major U.S. lifeline this year, as businesses, schools and government shifted to online meetings to remain socially distant in COVID-19. And while a useful and necessary platform, we all know it can be annoying. How many times have you heard these phrases in the past nine months?

“Can you hear me? How about now?”

“I think she’s frozen.”

“You’re on mute.”

“We can hear you but we can’t see you.”

It’s exhausting, even for adults. Now imagine having the attention span of a teenager. Or a fifth grader. Or a 5-year-old.

What is being asked of students and educators is overwhelming. Education has always been a collaborative effort. Hastily moved home in the pandemic, students now have more pressure than ever to manage their own scholastic success.

Sadly, it isn’t going great for a lot of kids.

A report from Petaluma City Schools shows that 22% of high school students are failing at least one class, up 7% from last year. When that statistic is dissected by demographics, it’s clear the hardest hit are the students for whom English is a second language. Currently, 31% of ESL students have an F in at least one class.

Not surprisingly, a student’s success seems somewhat tied to their access to internet. When schools implemented distance learning last April, one-quarter of Two Rock Union School District students didn’t have internet at home, making it all but impossible to effectively teach those children. They all came from Spanish-speaking homes.

This isn’t a new problem. The “digital divide” has been debated for more than a decade, leading to the $20 billion federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. But the pandemic put the need into overdrive, leaving hundreds of local students behind simply because they don’t have internet service at home. Students have been seen huddling outside the Petaluma library so they can use its free Wi-Fi to attend class or finish their homework.

Most of the time, it is poor and minority students left in the digital lurch.

We need to balance this extra burden that unfairly hits some students. In 2020, this problem shouldn’t exist anywhere, but especially not in the tech-centric Bay Area, which is brimming with multi-billion dollar businesses.

Companies like Comcast have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to bring internet service to low-income and rural corners of the country, but critics say its low-cost “Internet Essential” option is too slow to support video learning needed to educate more than one student at a time. Families with multiple children are left in the unenviable position of deciding how to balance that limited bandwidth.

Last month, Oakland tackled this problem head-on by offering free high-speed internet across much of the city. The $7.7 million initiative will allow the 94,000 residents who don’t have internet to get online, including 25,000 students who have been limping through distance learning without the necessary infrastructure at home. Oakland joined San Francisco and San Jose in declaring the internet a necessary public utility that should be easily available to all residents.

Although tempting to say that Petaluma should follow suit, one look at the city’s coffers will show there’s no money for such an ambitious project here. Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose have the economies to make such a program work, and work well; but the rural communities of California, the ones most impacted by the divide, aren’t so lucky.

That’s why it is up to the Legislature to solve this problem.

At a time when issues of race and inclusion are at the center of many national discussions, providing free high-speed internet is a commonsense way to ensure the next generation doesn’t fall behind their more privileged peers. Continuing to ignore this problem, particularly in the face of the pandemic, is quiet acceptance that our society is OK with allowing a large swath of minority and low-income students to fall through the cracks.

