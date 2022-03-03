Guest Editorial: Shine some light on stock market ‘dark pools’

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the Chicago Tribune:

The stock market is in a dark place these days, and not just because of volatility brought on by Russia’s deplorable invasion of Ukraine.

When individual investors push the buttons on their phones and computers to place trades, in many cases their orders never make it to the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq or other traditional exchanges. Instead, those orders get diverted to electronic platforms run by private market-makers who match buyers with sellers at a price they determine, behind closed doors.

Wholesalers and “dark pools,” as they’re known, have come to dominate a big part of the financial world, accounting for as much as half of U.S. stock market activity, and especially targeting small-scale retail investors.

Dark pools typically pay brokerage firms for the order flow they receive. In theory, they can make money on the tiny difference between bid and ask prices when trades are matched. The brokerages, meanwhile, can earn so much by selling customer orders they often can afford to provide basic services for “free.” Investors naturally appreciate paying nothing in commissions. No longer do ordinary investors have to buy stocks in round lots. Nor do they have a disincentive to make trades as small as one or two shares.

Sounds like a great deal all around, right?

Trouble is, dark pools have built-in conflicts of interest. For instance, the orders they fill are not competing against other orders, as they do on transparent public exchanges, so the price is open to manipulation. Plus, the split-second between when a brokerage sells an order and when it is filled can provide enough time for electronic trading systems to take advantage by placing orders for themselves, a shady practice known as front-running. Customer orders diverted to dark pools don’t get publicly reported the same way as other orders, which makes it difficult for investors to know if they got the best available deal.

Overall, the move from trading pits to electronic markets has brought about huge gains in fairness and efficiency, created better audit trails and sharply reduced the cost of trading. But the fact that a relative handful of companies control millions of stock transactions on “dark” systems that aren’t as open as traditional “lit” exchanges leaves the nation’s financial markets vulnerable.

The problem needs fixing — before the next scandal, please.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is responsible for revising its rules to keep up with technology and, here’s a surprise, the regulators have fallen behind. Dark pools have been big players in the financial markets for years now, and payment for order flow has been an increasingly common practice for two decades.

Yet despite taking some limited action in the intervening years, the last time the SEC did a thorough upgrade of the relevant rules was 2005.

Remember the iPod Nano or Motorola Rokr phones? Probably not, as those gadgets also were introduced in 2005 and technological advances made them obsolete in no time. Similarly, technology tends to disrupt SEC rules that then fail to protect investors.

We’ve already had some previews of what can go wrong. In a widely publicized event back in January 2021, retail investors bid up (and up) the price of GameStop Corp., exposing conflicts of interest among dark pools and brokerages that arbitrarily cut off customer trading in the stock. The SEC duly filed a report in October explaining what happened, but the agency has not advanced comprehensive reform.

At least SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has one thing straight: The marketplace only works if people trust it. “Finance is ultimately about trust,” Gensler said in an interview with MarketWatch. Given the lack of transparency in dark pools, he observed, the investing public is finding it “harder to have that confidence, so that’s one of our projects.”

One of our projects? Focus, Mr. Chairman, and fix this problem before it blows up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.