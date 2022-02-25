Guest Editorial: Sonoma County health officer’s DUI a wake-up call for us all

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

More than a year ago, on a Wednesday night in early December 2020, Sonoma County’s public health officer went out for a night of drinking and then decided to drive home.

“On Dec. 2, 2020, I made a very serious mistake,” Dr. Sundari Mase wrote in a recent statement to The Press Democrat. “After socializing with a friend after work hours, I misjudged my sobriety and got behind the wheel of my car. On my way home, I was pulled over and arrested, ultimately resulting in a ‘wet reckless’ conviction.”

There are, of course, implications centered on public trust with Sonoma County leadership that have arisen in the wake of this revelation, coming, as it did, 14 months after Mase’s arrest that winter night. We’ll leave county supervisors to grapple with that fallout.

Mase’s mistake, coupled with the arrest last week of Sonoma Vice Mayor Kelso Barnett on suspicion of driving under the influence, is just the latest – and most high-profile – evidence of a trend that has taken hold during the pandemic.

This week, the Argus-Courier documented the steep increase in DUIs so far this year in Petaluma, where police have made triple the number of DUI arrests in the first seven weeks of 2022 than during the same time period last year.

Through Monday, Petaluma Police made 34 DUI arrests, with 11 crashes and four injuries. The numbers greatly outpace those from last year, when police made 11 arrests and worked just five DUI crashes during the same time period.

The trend was already clear in September 2020, when a RAND Corporation study documented the skyrocketing rise of alcohol consumption among adults older than 30. By then, heavy drinking had increased 14% nationwide. Among women, who were asked, or forced, to bear the brunt of unprecedented child care demands in the pandemic’s early days, heavy drinking increased by 41%, according to the study detailed by Cedars-Sinai.

“That unknown is when we as humans tend to want to get numb to soothe,” Cedars-Sinai primary care physician Dr. Colleen Ryan said in the article. “Alcohol makes you feel better when you’re drinking it, although the after-effect is not so soothing.”

None of this is to dismiss Mase’s dangerous decision to get behind the wheel of her vehicle, a decision for which she’s already been punished and which she continues to reckon with amid fierce criticism and calls for her ouster. It doesn’t dismiss Barnett’s actions, either, although that case has not yet been finalized.

For her part, Mase said her mistake 14 months ago has not, and will not, interfere with her ability to carry out her work as our public health officer. We see no reason to doubt her, although we understand why those predisposed to be at odds with Mase over her handling of the coronavirus pandemic might disagree.

What this episode – and the troubling trend – does highlight is a need to be cognizant, as a city, county, state and country, of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on all of us. From frontline workers, to parents, to teachers, elected leaders and yes, even public health officers, this pandemic has been hard. And it has driven us to make decisions we might not normally make.

We must be aware of the slow creep of increasing alcohol consumption and other versions of self-medicating during this unbelievably trying time. And we should look out for our friends, family and neighbors.

If you think alcohol is having a negative impact on your life, and you’d like to reduce use, there are a variety of local resources and programs offering help.

Along with traditional therapy options, anonymous group support and other self-help programs, Sonoma County’s Department of Behavioral Health partners with a host of agencies to provide addiction treatment services.

For more information about the programming available, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Behavioral-Health/Alcohol-and-Drug-Use-Treatment.

You can send letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.