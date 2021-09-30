Guest Editorial: Sonoma Valley needs a healthy hospital

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

This editorial is from the Sonoma Index-Tribune:

Let’s talk numbers. Of the 10,000 people who visit the emergency department at Sonoma Valley Hospital each year, roughly 75% have government-based insurance plans like Medicare or Medi-Cal. On average, those plans only cover 86% of the cost of service, leaving the hospital to find a way to cover the gap to keep its bottom line intact. At Sonoma Valley Hospital, that gap represented $9.8 million in 2019.

What is a small hospital to do?

It’s a reality that is killing community hospitals across the country, as the cost to provide services continually climbs faster than reimbursement rates.

We’ve seen small hospitals hit the brink here in Sonoma County. After decades of local ownership, citizens in west county, Healdsburg and Petaluma recently voted to sell their community hospitals to private health care groups better equipped to keep the doors open thanks to the purchasing and negotiating power of a larger operation.

Despite the bleak financial realities, Sonoma Valley Hospital consistently punches above its weight class when it comes to local health care. It sits in the top 25% of all hospitals in the country in quality, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and its partnership with UC San Francisco means that some of the best physicians in the Bay Area are treating patients in Sonoma.

All these efforts will improve the bottom line of our hospital, which makes the bulk of its patient revenue performing more lucrative procedures, like knee replacements, for privately insured patients. But in the pandemic, nonemergency procedures were cut back to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.

On the razor’s edge of health care financing, the margins are thin. Even innovative efforts to generate new revenue fall short, saddling the hospital with a $6.5 million deficit. Sonoma Valley Hospital has consistently drawn support from the valley’s deepest pockets, who have spent millions in capital campaigns to fund hospital operations. But when the hospital needed extensive seismic improvements, it turned to the voters.

In 2002, facing a loss of $20 million, the hospital secured its first $130 parcel tax. Every five years it came back to the ballot, growing to $195 in 2007 and 2012, but always earning the extra-high bar of a two-thirds majority. After a near-miss in 2017, when the measure failed by just 64 votes, it came back to the ballot at $250 a few months later, earning 69% approval.

The record is clear — the people of Sonoma want a hospital. And they know they have to pay to keep it open so that no one has to drive 30-plus minutes for major medical assistance.

Measure F on the Nov. 3 ballot seeks to extend the $250 parcel tax for 10 years, bringing in roughly $4 million annually. Considering inflation, not to mention our heightened cost of living and the national nursing shortage, the hospital probably should have asked for more. But leaders chose to be conservative, hoping the partnership with UCSF will continue to blossom and enhance patient revenue.

Considering the many traumas of recent years — fires, an earthquake and a pandemic — and the geographically isolated nature of Sonoma Valley, which could be easily cut off from hospitals in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Napa, renewing the parcel tax is a no-brainer. And a small price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with knowing a loved one will make it a hospital in time after a stroke or heart attack.

For the health of us all, vote yes on Measure F.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.