Hacking victim

EDITOR: Facebook users around the world are getting hacked, and there’s nothing we can do about it. It happened to me. Thieves gained control of my page and access to my friends. Then they tried to scam them by using my name to rip them off.

I immediately started working to get my page back, thinking this must happen to Facebook users all the time. In fact, it does. Some, those who run businesses through Facebook especially, are losing thousands of dollars without any hope of getting the money back. It turns out there is nothing we can do to restore our pages. I tried Facebook’s online help center, which gives us hope that we can restore our pages but just runs us around in circles. There is no customer support. You are on your own.

I feel violated, like my house has been broken into and robbed. And I’m worried sick about my friends getting scammed.

More than 2 billion people use Facebook or one of its other services — Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger — daily. And despite a rising number of privacy scandals and public backlash, Facebook is still growing, reporting $39 billion net profit in 2023.

There ought to be a law.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Every vote counts

EDITOR: If you ever thought your vote didn’t count, consider this. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced indictments of 11 Arizona Republicans who allegedly attempted to manipulate the 2020 election results behind a fake elector scheme. And we can be certain she will impact reproductive choice. Mayes won her seat in the last election by, wait for it, 280 votes out of 2.5 million. Get out and Vote in all elections.

SUE CARRELL

Santa Rosa

Alarms are ringing

EDITOR: Fifty-odd years ago I protested the Vietnam War. Like many of my contemporaries, I was manhandled by police and arrested (for blocking traffic and failing to disperse). Still, it was the right thing to do. Today, I support the right to peacefully protest and understand anger over the crisis in Gaza, including our nation’s complicity, though the antisemitic edge to some protests is revolting.

But we need to talk about priorities. Young people outraged at the inhumanity of the Israel-Palestine conflict should recognize that there is a much greater threat to human rights and freedom around the world and to democracy and the rule of law here at home. If the presumptive GOP nominee makes it back to the White House, the human suffering in Gaza, Ukraine and elsewhere will get worse and the slide toward authoritarianism in the U.S. will accelerate.

The red lights are blinking, and the alarms are ringing loudly. Yet we hear from young people who say they’ll refuse to vote for Joe Biden because of his support for Israel. That shortsighted thinking invites a catastrophe that will make the current tribulations seem quaint by comparison. The energy and urgency behind the Gaza protests needs to be matched by hard work to ensure we don’t lose everything. Time to wise up.

PETE PARKINSON

Santa Rosa

Medicare plans

EDITOR: The April 22 editorial cartoon caption said, “If you like your Medicare, you can keep it” and also that “Biden is cutting Medicare Advantage payments.” Both are true.

Half of Medicare patients are enrolled in private corporate Medicare Advantage plans, which restrict access to doctors and hospitals in their panel. Traditional Medicare allows patients to see virtually any doctor or hospital in the country. Medicare Advantage plans require copays, frequently require prior authorization for procedures and often delay care. Medicare Advantage was created in 2003 to lower costs and improve quality of care. Neither goal has been achieved.

The Medicare Advisory Commission has shown that payment to Medicare Advantage patients has been higher than for traditional Medicare patients over the past two decades. Estimates of overpayments vary from 22%-35%, which in 2022 equated to $88 billion-$140 billion. For corporate insurers, Medicare Advantage has been a cash cow. Let’s applaud the Biden administration for attempting to recover this overpayment. The savings would allow for increased benefits for Medicare beneficiaries such as vision and hearing services.

NICK ANTON

Santa Rosa

