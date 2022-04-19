Hathaway: U.S. finally sees the point of the International Criminal Court

As more accounts of apparent Russian atrocities emerge from Ukraine, many American political leaders are developing a surprising new interest in the International Criminal Court, which was established in 2002 to try international crimes.

A Senate resolution sponsored by members of both parties in early March — led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, — speaks of the ICC with great respect, describing it as “an international tribunal that seeks to uphold the rule of law, especially in areas where no rule of law exists.”

The resolution encouraged member states to petition the ICC to authorize any and all “investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies and President Putin’s military commanders, at the direction of President Vladimir Putin.”

Reading this robust endorsement of the ICC’s role in enforcing international norms, it would have been easy to forget that not long ago the United States levied sanctions — usually reserved for those who violate international law rather than those who enforce it — on the then-ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and other ICC personnel. President Donald Trump ordered the sanctions in June 2020, a few months after the pretrial chamber of the ICC authorized Bensouda to investigate possible war crimes and crimes against humanity by U.S., Afghan and Taliban forces in Afghanistan and at various CIA black sites located within nations that were party to the ICC.

The move made good on threats Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, had made in 2018 in a speech before the Federalist Society, where he argued that the ICC, by investigating U.S. actions in Afghanistan, “unacceptably threatens American sovereignty and U.S. national security interests.” The United States lifted the sanctions in April 2021, after U.S. pressure caused the court to drop the case.

The United States in general, not just the Republican Party, has long had a fraught relationship with the ICC. Indeed, some elements of the Biden administration, notably the Pentagon, remain wary of engaging with it, even though President Joe Biden himself has labeled Putin a “war criminal” and called for a “war-crimes trial.”

Nonetheless, this moment, in which many nations around the world — and millions of their citizens — want to see Russia held accountable for its deplorable attacks on civilians, could offer the United States an opportunity to build a new relationship that could benefit both it and the court.

America’s ambivalence about the ICC has been there from the start. When President Bill Clinton signed the Rome Statute (the treaty that created the ICC) in his final days in office, the administration expressed concern about “politicized” prosecutions, and insisted that the court’s jurisdiction over U.S. personnel could come only after the U.S. Senate had given its advice and consent to it — which would happen only if those problems were remedied. President George W. Bush then promptly “unsigned” the treaty.

Congress not long after passed the American Service-Members’ Protection Act — a law known to some of its critics as the “Hague Invasion Act,” as it authorized the president to use “all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any U.S. or allied personnel being detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the International Criminal Court.”

And it prohibited U.S. military aid to countries that joined the ICC unless they were members of NATO, were a major non-NATO ally or had agreed not to surrender U.S. personnel to the court. The United States then proceeded to pressure states that were parties to the Rome Statute enter into agreements promising not to hand Americans over to the court on threat of losing their military assistance.

A key argument the United States deployed against the ICC’s investigation in Afghanistan — that the United States is not a party to the Rome Statute — is true of Russia as well. In both cases, ICC jurisdiction came about because the alleged crimes were committed on the territory of a state that had acceded to the jurisdiction of the court — Ukraine through special declarations to the ICC issued in 2014 and 2015, shortly after Russia first invaded Crimea; and Afghanistan as a party to the Rome Statute. Ukraine’s second declaration was not time-bound, so it opened the door to prosecutions of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide committed by either side in the current war.

Shortly after the war in Ukraine began, in February, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan announced that he was opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine — given widespread complaints that the Russians were indiscriminately shelling civilian neighborhoods (in Kharkiv, for example). In the weeks since Khan’s announcement, 41 state parties have submitted referrals supporting the investigation, allowing him to launch the investigation immediately (that is, without first seeking the approval of the pretrial chamber of the court).