Hiltzik: California loses tech CEOs, but there’s no exodus of people

That sound Californians are hearing from beyond the Sierra and as far away as the Gulf of Mexico is bragging.

The announced headquarters relocations of Silicon Valley stalwarts Oracle and Hewlett Packard Enterprise have Texas and other states boasting about their success at drawing entrepreneurs and businesses out of the Golden State.

Farewell, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, decamped to Texas. Goodbye, Larry Ellison, now a resident of Hawaii.

One even detects hand-wringing from within the state line. As my colleagues Los Angeles Times Hayley Smith and Hailey Branson-Potts reported, California's population growth in the year ended July 1 fell to 0.05%, a level not seen since 1900. The trend was attributed in part to a “continued exodus” of residents exasperated by the cost of living.

The Sacramento Bee mined the same data and pronounced California “no longer a boom state.”

The narrative of California’s decline almost writes itself. In just the past month three major corporations have announced headquarters relocations or other moves out of California: Hewlett Packard Enterprise will move its headquarters from San Jose to Houston and Oracle from Redwood City to Austin.

Musk says he’s moving himself from Los Angeles to Texas because his two signature companies have operations there. Other tech companies are pondering whether they need, or want, to stay in California.

But can we get real for a moment?

Yes, the state’s population growth has slowed to a trickle. So has job growth.

The flattening out of population growth looks like a “sea change” in historical terms, observes Hans Johnson, a demographer at the Public Policy Institute of California.

Johnson also notes, however, that “in some ways, the latest year’s data is just an incremental change from what we’ve been seeing over a couple of decades, which has been slowing population growth rates for California.”

He adds that the population trend isn’t anything like the hollowing-out suffered by the upper Plains states and Rust Belt cities such as Detroit, Cleveland and St. Louis, which lost more than half their population in the past 50 years.

“California doesn’t look like any of that,” he told me. “We don’t have areas where boarding up and demolishing houses is one of the big city government challenges. What we have in California is high housing prices because we haven’t been able to build enough housing. So we’re not able to attract more people to our jobs than we would have otherwise.”

That points to the most important challenge facing California government — housing. We’ll return to that shortly. Suffice to say that California, for all its pluses, has no cause to be complacent about the future.

First, let’s put the state’s economic and demographic trends in perspective.

History teaches us to be wary of hasty declarations that the California dream is over. From the days of the Gold Rush and the earliest years of statehood, visitors to California have noticed dross mixed with the glitter.

TOM MEYER / meyertoons.com

In an 1855 screed titled, “The Land of Gold: Reality Versus Fiction,” a transplant from North Carolina named Hinton Helper cursed the state’s “rottenness and its corruption, its squalor and its misery, its crime and its shame.”

Horace Greeley, famous for having counseled young men to “Go West,” bemoaned the spiritual and civic poverty of the Golden State following his own sole visit, in 1859. “In the course of several hundred miles’ travel through the vest settled portions of this state,” he wrote, “I remember having seen but two schoolhouses outside of the cities and villages.”

Greeley waxed poetic about the richness of the arable land but warned that “the deplorable confusion and uncertainty of land titles,” dating from the era of Mexican governance prior to U.S. annexation in 1848, “is the master-scourge of this state.”

The land disputes wouldn’t be settled for years to come — a portent of the role that real estate has played in the state throughout its history.

As it happens, by 1860 Greeley warned that opportunities in California were almost tapped out. “No more merchants or clerks are wanted; and of those who come hereafter, nine-tenths will go back disappointed or impoverished, or stay here paupers.”

Turning to population inflows versus outflows, it’s proper to keep in mind that California has experienced net out-migration to other states since about 1989.

In some years the gap is wider than in others, but it is almost always an infinitesimal percentage of total population. In 2019, for instance, net out-migration from the state was 173,340 residents, the second highest net outflow in this decade, next to 2018. But it came to only 0.4% of the state’s population of 39.1 million.