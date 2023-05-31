Hiltzik: Justice for ER patients ambushed by bills

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Some businesses deserve sympathy when they land in bankruptcy. Then there’s Envision.

The Tennessee company prospered as a provider of medical staff to hospitals around the country. It concentrated on emergency physicians, anesthesiologists and radiologists for a simple reason: Their patients typically had no ability to pick and choose among these doctors when they need care.

Waiting to be seen at the emergency room or already laid out on an operating table, the patients weren’t in a position to ask whether the doctor was in their insurance plan’s network.

They might not even know they were seen by out-of-network doctors until they received a bill for their services — a surprise invoice for hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Envision’s “secret sauce was to pile medical debt on people with emergencies,” says Eileen Appelbaum, co-director of the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a nonprofit Washington think tank. “That was purely taking advantage of people at their most vulnerable time.”

Envision stands as a case study in the destructive incursion of the profit motive — actually, the profiteering motive — in American health care.

Surprise billing — sometimes known as “balance billing” — by Envision and other firms like it elicited so much public outrage that Congress was finally moved to do something. In 2020 it enacted the No Surprises Act, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

The act prohibited out-of-network providers who were not chosen by a patient from charging the patient more than the in-network reimbursement fee set by the patient’s health plan. It forbade insurers to reject outright a patient’s claim for service from an out-of-network doctor.

Federal officials estimated that the law would apply to about 10 million unexpected bills a year.

The No Surprises Act blew a sizable hole in Envision’s profit-and-loss statement — part of “a whiplash-inducing onslaught of obstacles and complications” facing the firm’s management, its bankruptcy filing stated.

Among other elements of the “onslaught” the firm cited was the COVID pandemic, which reduced nonemergency hospital visits by as much as 70% because patients deferred elective surgeries; an increase in salaries for professionals as the pandemic prompted older clinicians to retire; and a billing backlash by its largest payer, UnitedHealth Group.

Envision, which provides staff for more than 500 facilities in 45 states, said in its bankruptcy filing that the pandemic cost it some $795 million in operating revenue.

UnitedHealth’s “uniquely aggressive” pushback on reimbursements, Envision said, cost it more than $400 million in operating revenue over the past five years. Envision says that if UnitedHealth merely paid what Envision claims it owes, it would not have had to file for bankruptcy. Overall, the company went from about $1 billion before the pandemic to about $250 million last year.

In any case, the No Surprises Act was the factor that hit Envision’s business model below the water line.

It’s worthwhile, then, to take a closer look at what this firm and its owner, the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., have been up to, and why we should celebrate the modest change in the American health care system represented by the act.

Private equity firms acquire businesses typically through leveraged buyouts, in which the acquisition is financed largely through borrowings to be paid back out of the acquired business’ revenues. Generally, their goal is to cash out by selling the business or taking it public within about five years.

The firms first showed interest in health care businesses in the 1990s, initially focusing on nursing homes and hospitals because of their reliable cash flows, as a Brookings Institution study outlined in 2021. By 2010, the private equity firms had moved on to urgent care clinics, ambulance services and emergency departments and hospital services such as anesthesiology and radiology “that could utilize surprise out-of-network billing,” Brookings found.

According to a 2018 Yale University study that heavily influenced the legislative movement in Congress, it wasn’t unusual for emergency doctors to end their network contract with insurers. On average, the Yale researchers reported, out-of-network physicians charged more than twice the going in-network insurance reimbursements and more than six times the standard reimbursements from Medicare.

Insurers reacted to charges from out-of-network doctors by paying only a portion of their bills. That prompted doctors to try to obtain the balance by billing the patients. The surprise billing scandal was born.