Hiltzik: Look who’s suing to protect COVID quackery

Painfully aware of how attacks on COVID vaccines and anti-pandemic policies have undermined public health, California enacted a law this year that makes spreading medical misinformation and disinformation about the pandemic grounds for revoking a doctor’s license.

Unsurprisingly, the anti-vaccination and COVID-minimizing crowds have taken arms against the law, which is known as AB 2098 and is set to take effect on Jan. 1.

The law states explicitly that “the dissemination of misinformation or disinformation” related to COVID-19 or COVID vaccines ranks as unprofessional conduct. That makes such conduct subject to discipline by the California Medical Board, up to and including license revocation.

Two lawsuits challenging the law have been filed in federal courts in California so far.

The plaintiffs in these cases depict them as a straightforward efforts to protect their right of free speech, but don’t be fooled. Their legal representation is provided by organizations with ties to right-wing foundations such as the Koch network.

One is the Chicago-based Liberty Justice Center, which represents two doctors who sued the medical board in Los Angeles federal court on Oct. 4 to block its implementation of the law.

The other is the New Civil Liberties Alliance, a right-wing litigation factory that sued the medical board and Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento federal court on behalf of five California physicians on Nov. 1.

Both lawsuits seek to have the law declared unconstitutional as an infringement of the First Amendment.

Among the Liberty Justice Center’s other lawsuits are cases challenging absentee balloting rules in New York, collective bargaining rights for public employees in Illinois and campaign finance disclosure requirements in Alaska.

Among the New Civil Liberties Alliance’s initiatives are lawsuits challenging the Biden administration’s student loan cancellation plan, its COVID vaccination mandates for federal employees and federal contractors and the constitutionality of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has gone after payday lenders and other allegedly abusive financial services firms.

The lawsuits over AB 2098 fit these patterns very nicely.

Their target is a law that aims to protect patients from medical charlatans by giving the medical board more explicit authority to rein them in. Who would be the victims if the law is struck down? Patients vulnerable to being misled by physicians they trust, that’s who.

The legal attack on AB 2098 has been embraced by the anti-vaccination organization Children’s Health Defense, which is headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted vaccine denier and conspiracy promoter. Kennedy was ranked second among the “Disinformation Dozen” accused last year by the Center for Countering Digital Hate of playing leading roles in “spreading digital misinformation about Covid vaccines.”

In responding to the Los Angeles lawsuit, California Attorney General Rob Bonta argued that AB 2098 falls within an exception to the First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech carved out by the Supreme Court. In several rulings, the court has allowed states to “regulate professional conduct, even though that conduct incidentally involves speech.” Bonta hasn’t yet filed a response in the Sacramento case.

The war on health care regulators predates the COVID pandemic. A good example is the right-to-try movement, which was a cruel sham perpetrated on sufferers of intractably fatal diseases, masquerading as a compassionate path to experimental treatments for those patients.

Several states passed right-to-try laws, and a federal version was signed by President Donald Trump in May 2018 as a sop to right-wing interests, including the Koch brothers’ network.

In fact the movement’s goal was to emasculate the Food and Drug Administration, with the consequence of undermining public health and harming all patients by allowing untested treatments out into the wild.

Among the leading promoters of the federal law was Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, who eventually admitted that its purpose was to “diminish the FDA’s power over people’s lives.” Never mind that the FDA’s statutory responsibility is to keep injurious nostrums out of the marketplace.

Interestingly, Johnson surfaced in September as a critic of the California misinformation law by co-authoring a Fox News op-ed that termed the law “a hostile takeover of medicine by oppressive government censors.”

Johnson’s co-author was Pierre Kory, a physician who has been promoting the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin as a COVID treatment despite painstaking scientific studies showing that it has “no effect whatsoever” on the viral disease.