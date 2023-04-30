Hiltzik: Love it or hate it, the Silicon Valley Bank bailout won't cost taxpayers a cent

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

What's the dirtiest word in financial policy?

My vote goes to "bailout." The term evokes giveaways to the most undeserving of fat cats, people who accept "responsibility" for financial crises as long as that doesn't involve punishment.

Bailouts exemplify the long dishonorable principle of privatizing profits and socializing losses — that is, we're going to mulct the consumer for every cent of black ink but stick it to the taxpayer when our own mistakes put us in a hole.

The perennial issue has bubbled up again in connection with the government response in recent weeks to the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

In those cases, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. acted to guarantee the full deposit accounts of the banks' customers even beyond its standard insurance limit of $250,000 per depositor. As it happened, the vast majority of deposits at both banks — 88% at SVB and 90% at Signature, according to the FDIC — were in accounts exceeding that limit.

That's the aspect of the bank rescues that has drawn the focus of their critics, who demand to know who will ultimately pay the bill. The FDIC says the cost of the excess coverage, which it pegs at about $22 billion, will be covered by a special assessment on its member banks, as the law requires. In other words, not a cent will be billed to taxpayers.

"That position just doesn't square with reality," charged Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee, when he grilled FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg at a March 28 Senate Banking Committee hearing.

Or does it?

One often overlooked aspect of government bailouts as they're often implemented is who's getting bailed out. The 2008 banking bailout protected many of the executives whose manifest imprudence created the housing crash that precipitated the financial crisis. Indeed, it protected the banks themselves — Citigroup, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs among them.

But it left home buyers whose mortgages were driven underwater in the crash at the mercy of some of these same banks, which often made ad-hoc decisions on whether to restructure the loans or foreclose.

As investment manager and financial commentator Barry Ritholtz observed in his 2009 book "Bailout Nation," the proper solution to the banking crisis was obvious: "Put the insolvent banks into FDIC receivership, fire management ... wipe out shareholders." But to the mandarins of financial policy, those choices were "simply unthinkable."

The bailout's chief architect, Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, was a banker himself, the former chief executive of Goldman Sachs. So it should not have been a surprise that the bailout left the perpetrators of the 2008 crash almost entirely unscathed.

We shouldn't overlook the negative effects of traditional bailouts as they've been implemented in recent financial history. Ritholtz reduced them to several concise categories in his book, which came out just after the banking bailout.

"First," he wrote, "there is something inherently unjust about some people getting a free ride when everyone else has to pay his or her own way."

Then there are the opaquely secretive political machinations that allow some groups to get a government rescue "while others are left to flounder." Finally, the costs in dollars and cents — $14 trillion for the 2008 banking rescue, by Ritholtz's reckoning, in terms of the immediate expenditure and the long-term damage to the economy.

As Ritholtz pointed out, bailouts are often crafted in response to an immediate crisis, with the consequences left to work themselves out over time. Those consequences include "moral hazard" — confidence that an outside force (usually the government) will always ride to the rescue encourages increasingly reckless behavior.

The managers of the recent crisis — Gruenberg, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen — appear to have learned at least some of the lessons of that earlier event. Let's take a look at how their rescue plan has unfolded.

To begin with, is it a "bailout"? The answer is plainly yes. But the beneficiaries aren't the banks' executives and shareholders. According to the government, the former are all fired and the latter will be wiped out.

The chief beneficiaries are depositors with balances exceeding the deposit insurance limit. One can debate the level of their imprudence in parking millions of dollars in cash in unprotected accounts, but it does appear that many if not most were not investment plutocrats, but rather executives of tech startups and other companies dependent on that money to launch operations and pay their employees' wages.