Hiltzik: Oil and gas drillers mobilize to kill a key California environmental rule

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The oil and gas industry, which has been accustomed to getting its own way from California regulators for decades, suffered a rare defeat this year.

That happened in September, when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1137, which requires a minimum distance between new oil and gas wells and places of human habitation and work, such as homes, schools and health care facilities.

That distance is 3,200 feet — about two thirds of a mile or roughly one kilometer. More than 2 million Californians live within that distance from an active oil or gas well, disproportionately low-income residents or people of color.

If you thought the industry would slink away and accept its loss in Sacramento, you don’t know our oil drillers.

Instead, they’ve mounted a multimillion-dollar campaign to overturn the law at the ballot box. On Wednesday, they crowed that they had collected more than 978,000 signatures to place a referendum to that effect on the 2024 ballot.

To date, their war chest weighs in at more than $20 million, raised chiefly from independent oil and gas drillers. You can expect it to swell much, much more because of how much is at stake; California produced about 146 million barrels of crude oil in 2021, worth roughly $10 billion to $12 billion at current prices.

You can also expect that war chest to be spent on a campaign of deceit and balderdash typical of attempts by businesses to overturn regulations they don’t like (which is most of them).

We can say this because the process is already underway. The oil and gas drillers have promoted their proposed referendum with the slogan “Stop the Energy Shutdown.”

That suggests that the law would close existing wells and forbid new ones, which isn’t at all true: SB 1137 applies the minimum distance rule only to new and reworked wells, and only requires more extensive environmental reporting from existing wells. Nothing is being “shut down.”

The referendum campaign launched by the California Independent Petroleum Association is merely the latest in a string of efforts by big business to override California laws at the ballot box.

The 2024 state ballot is likely to see a challenge by the restaurant industry against a 2022 state law establishing minimum wage and workplace protection rules for fast food workers. The industry has submitted more than 1 million petition signatures, well beyond the 623,000 required to place the referendum before voters.

The referendum process benefits the laws’ targets even if they don’t ultimately prevail at the ballot box. That’s because a law can’t go into effect while an active referendum is awaiting a vote.

Referendums can only be held during general elections, which occur every two years. If the oil and gas referendum qualifies, the setback law would be suspended until at least the end of 2024, rather than going into effect this Jan. 1.

The industry campaign against the new minimum setback rule began even before Newsom signed SB 1137 on Sept. 16. While the measure was making its way through the Legislature, the California Chamber of Commerce placed it on its “job killer” list. That was as sure a signal as one could hope to find that the law favored the public interest over corporate interests, just like the fast-food law in the restaurant industry’s gun sights.

The industry’s chief assertion is that by hampering new well development, the law will force California refineries to buy more supply from overseas, which will drive up prices at the pump. The drillers also say that the 3,200-foot standard is “without any scientific basis.”

Both claims are false. Let’s take them one at a time.

The pocketbook argument is always industry’s trump card when it tries to fight a new law or regulation. You know the drill: “This law is going to cost you money.” In this case, it’s blowing smoke. California crude prices reflect the global oil market; whether California wells produce a drop of oil more or less — or even thousands of barrels a day more or less — has zero impact on what you pay at the pump.

As my Los Angeles Times colleagues Laurence Darmiento, Sean Greene and Vanessa Martínez reported, among the key non-global contributors to gasoline prices in California are refinery profit margins, which for an unexplained reason average more than 69 cents per gallon on the West Coast compared to 54 cents nationally.

The California Independent Petroleum Association contends that California refineries have to pay more for imported oil because of the cost of transport, but that’s a marginal factor, since nearly four-fifths of the oil consumed in California comes from overseas anyway.