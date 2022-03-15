Hiltzik: Red states ratched up attacks on transgender residents

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

You have to hand it to Idaho lawmakers. In a season in which red-state politicians are battling each other in the competition for who can produce the most extreme anti-transgender policies, the Boise legislature is poised to take home the trophy.

The Idaho House passed a measure that criminalizes gender-affirming therapies for children under 18, ranging from hormone and puberty-delaying treatments to surgery.

These treatments would be felonies subject to penalties of up to life in prison. Idaho’s real breakthrough, however, is that the crimes would also include arranging for such treatment out of state.

In other words, you can be persecuted in the state, and persecuted for leaving the state.

“Move-away” laws aren’t entirely unknown, but they typically apply to custody orders or agreements that limit the ability of one parent to move a child to a different state or abroad.

It appears that no such law allowing states or citizens to reach across boundaries to enforce a state law without an extradition procedure has been enacted in the U.S. since the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, one of the most detested statutes ever passed by Congress. For a state to interfere with the free movement of residents across its borders looks flagrantly unconstitutional.

Idaho House Bill 675 is now in the hands of the Idaho Senate. The measure takes its place with more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills under consideration by state legislators across the country, according to a reckoning by the Human Rights Campaign, a watchdog for LGBTQ rights.

This year is shaping up as even worse than the record-setting 2021, when legislators in a record 34 states introduced 147 anti-transgender bills. Discriminatory measures made it into law in 12 states last year.

Texas, which is firmly in control of regressive politicians, is among the leading states in anti-transgender policymaking. Last month, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott instructed state health officials to open investigations into families providing gender-affirming care for their transgender children on the grounds that the care could be defined as “child abuse.”

Abbott also said that professionals including doctors, nurses and teachers are bound by state law to report any such cases they’re aware of.

Authorities opened at least five such cases following Abbott’s directive, though one has been blocked by a state judge.

Texas last year became the ninth state to enact a law barring students from playing on sports teams that don’t reflect their assigned sex at birth — perhaps the most popular legislative assault on transgender rights.

What accounts for the surge in anti-transgender legislation? One important factor is shrinkage in the ability of conservative culture warriors to find socially acceptable targets for hate-mongering and discrimination.

In an increasingly pluralistic society, legislators who denigrated ethnic or religious minorities or those with mental illnesses or disabilities found themselves on the outs.

Gay and lesbian Americans have moved into the mainstream of culture and society. Even conservatives have found themselves embracing gay and lesbian siblings, children and parents as worthy of familial love and respect. Same-sex marriage is part of the cultural and entertainment mainstream, portrayed on popular TV programs without blinking.

Most importantly, gay and lesbian people have acquired a voice in the highest echelons of political power; gay-bashing no longer works for a political candidate as it has in the past, except perhaps in the most benighted corners of American society.

That leaves gender transition, which remains a process easily caricatured and demonized by unscrupulous politicians aiming to rally their base against a wholly imaginary crisis.

Consider the descriptions of gender dysphoria treatments in the Idaho measure and Abbott order. Both wring their hands figuratively over surgical interventions on children.

The Idaho proposal amends a law forbidding genital mutilation of female children to encompass any surgical change to the reproductive organs and parts of any child “for the purpose of attempting to change or affirm the child’s perception of the child’s sex.”

Abbott’s order, which claims to be aimed at “protecting children from abuse,” forbids mastectomies (and) removals of otherwise healthy body parts.” Both also forbid administering puberty-blocking medications or estrogen or testosterone to children.

The truth is that “prior to the onset of puberty, kids typically receive nonmedical care,” explained Boston University psychologist Melissa Holt during a recent roundtable discussion of the Texas order. Indeed, the medical standard of care discourages sex reassignment surgery before the age of 18.