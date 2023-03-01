Hiltzik: Sorry, COVID deniers, masks have been effective

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

What is it about conservative COVID deniers and masks?

For some reason, mask mandates have been the target of more overheated carping by right-wingers about anti-COVID measures than almost anything else, vaccines aside.

They’ve physically attacked retail staffers for trying to enforce mask rules, marched performatively around public spaces with their mugs proudly bared, carried on endlessly about how mask mandates infringe on their individual liberties.

Joseph Ladapo, Florida’s crackpot surgeon-general, refused to wear a mask at a meeting with a state legislator even after she told him she was a breast cancer patient with an elevated susceptibility to infection. Ladapo, a physician, was ejected from the office.

The mask critics are now touting what they seem to think is evidence for their claim that mask mandates don’t work. It’s a meta-study — that is, a compilation — of studies on physical interventions against the spread of respiratory viruses. That includes chiefly masks of various types and hand-washing.

The anti-maskers jumped right on the study soon after its publication on Jan. 30 by the usually trusted Cochrane Library, asserting that it proved that masking didn’t work against COVID-19. Leading the triumphal parade was Bret Stephens, a New York Times columnist and certified member of the “don’t confuse me with the facts” crowd.

Stephens surfaced the other day with a column purportedly based on the Cochrane study (“Pandemic mask mandates accomplished nothing,” Feb. 23).

He wrote, “Those skeptics who were furiously mocked as cranks and occasionally censored as ‘misinformers’ for opposing mandates were right. The mainstream experts and pundits who supported mandates were wrong.”

A few things about this.

First, one lesson about Stephens that many people learned long ago was that he doesn’t do his homework.

Assuming he bothered to read the study all the way through, he seems to have missed this important admonition in the text: “The high risk of bias in the trials, variation in outcome measurement, and relatively low adherence with the interventions during the studies hampers drawing firm conclusions.” (Emphasis mine.)

Something else he missed is that the two studies in the meta-analysis that actually measured the effect of mask mandates in the COVID-19 pandemic, from Bangladesh and Denmark, showed that mask mandates did reduce infections and the spread of the virus — quite the opposite of a conclusion that they “did nothing.”

Stephens also relied on an interview given by Thomas Jefferson, the British epidemiologist he identifies as the “lead author” of the Cochrane paper, in which Jefferson asserted that “there is just no evidence that (masks) make any difference. Full stop.”

It’s tempting to rely on the statements of a study’s “lead author” as gospel. It’s also slothful. Jefferson is the first-named of the 12 authors on the paper, but it appears from the text that he had relatively little to do with it. His name comes last or doesn’t appear at all in the paper’s rundown of every author’s specific contributions to the final product.

In any event, Jefferson is something of a shaky reed on which to hang judgments about the paper’s conclusions.

As Kelsey Piper of Vox points out, he has “a number of eccentric and flatly nonsensical opinions about Covid-19,” including that it circulated in Europe for years before its outbreak in China in December 2019.

He also has claimed that “catching covid (offers) protection against future infection and severe disease” and is “the way out of the pandemic,” which is misleading at best. The level of natural immunity has been found to be related to the severity of the original infection and therefore less predictable than vaccine-delivered protection — which doesn’t require getting sick to attain. Jefferson has been a critic of vaccine mandates, among other anti-pandemic approaches, which he criticized for their “ridiculousness.”

The biggest problem with Jefferson’s statement about masks is that it’s profoundly at odds with the data in the very paper carrying his name.

Let’s take a look.

To begin with, of the 78 studies compiled in the Cochrane paper, only six concerned the COVID pandemic, and only two of those studied COVID and mask mandates. Those didn’t actually examine mask-wearing, but only whether mask mandates were in place.

Nevertheless, they found that mask mandates helped suppress COVID. In one, a massive study of more than 340,000 residents of rural Bangladesh, the study found that mask programs that promoted but didn’t mandate masks “increased mask usage and reduced symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 (that is, COVID) infections, demonstrating that promoting community mask-wearing can improve public health.” Masking trebled among the test group.