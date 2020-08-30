Hiltzik: The false promise of ‘warp speed’ science

President Donald Trump’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic has been rooted from the start in grand goals and grander ambitions, all to be achieved with record speed.

His administration’s funding of COVID-19 vaccines is dubbed “Operation Warp Speed.” As recently as a week ago, he promoted research into convalescent plasma — blood fluid taken from patients who have recovered from the virus — as “years ahead of approvals.”

He added, “If we went by the speed levels of past administration(s), we’d be two years, three years behind where we are today, and that includes in vaccines that you’ll be hearing about very soon, very shortly.”

Remarks like that “sends chills down everybody's spines,” says Gregg Gonsalves, an expert on epidemiology at Yale medical school and Yale law school.

That’s because Trump’s rolling out a vaccine without adequate testing as an October surprise to aid his reelection would “set off a lot of confusion about whether it works,” generating more vaccine skepticism among the public.

Trump’s “magic bullet” approach to medicine reflects a common strain in the public’s attitude toward the scientific method — the search for uncomplicated answers for what may be complex and intractable problems and a demand for speed when safe and effective results take time.

Trump is not alone in seeing these problems that can be quickly solved if only money and willpower are brought to bear. Before Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, there was the Obama administration’s “Cancer Moonshot,” and before that the Nixon administration’s “War on Cancer.”

Both programs did augment research funding — the Moonshot was provided with $1.8 billion over seven years and the War on Cancer (specifically, the National Cancer Act of 1971) was initially funded with $1.6 billion over three years — but obviously cancer hasn’t been cured. The main reason may be that the task was far more complicated and the target more elusive than enthusiasts anticipated.

The first element of these programs that misleads laypersons about the prospects of success is the terminology.

“Warp speed” and “moonshot” evoke programs like the Manhattan Project, which produced the atomic bomb in a mere three years, and the space race, which in 1969 fulfilled John F. Kennedy’s 1961 objective of placing a man on the moon and returning him to Earth by the end of that decade.

Both were essentially engineering challenges; there were few doubts that the challenges could be vanquished in time, given suitable infusions of funding and manpower.

America landed Neil Armstrong and “Buzz” Aldrin on the moon in 1969, but solving biology’s mysteries is harder. (NASA)

The space race occurred “in an extraordinary time with an extraordinary amount of resources put into it to achieve a finite, physical goal,” says Timothy Caulfield, an expert in health law and policy at the University of Alberta and a veteran debunker of scientific hokum. “That’s an exception to the reality of how science normally plays out.”

Biology is more complicated — perhaps infinitely so.

“In human biology often as you proceed with your research, as you think you’re getting closer and closer to the finish line, you begin to discover it’s more and more distant,” says Leigh Turner, a bioethicist at the University of Minnesota. “You become increasingly aware of the complexity you’re dealing with.”

The thirst for quick and easy solutions to difficult tasks isn’t limited to science. It’s the part of human nature that makes us susceptible to the lure of programs that promise to teach us a foreign language via software, or train us to win friends and influence people by pumping the secrets of success at us through our pillow while we sleep.

It’s also what makes us vulnerable for anecdotal or even fraudulent claims for untested nostrums such as homeopathic remedies or stem cell treatments, especially when the curative claims are directed at desperate victims of intractable diseases.

Why wait for a treatment to undergo years of tests and trials, when an alternative is available today by mail order, bearing an endorsement from Dr. Oz or Gwyneth Paltrow?

The news media and social media are often defenseless against science hype, in part because it tends to be generated by the publicity offices of respected universities.

Caulfield in 2018 reported “an upswing in the use of hyperbolic discourse and spin in research publications,” with “terms such as ‘breakthrough,’ ‘game changer,’ ‘miracle,’ ‘cure,’ ‘home run’ and ‘revolutionary’ common.”