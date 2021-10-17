Hinch: California’s wildfire dilemma

As record-breaking fires blacken millions of acres in California and elsewhere in the West this year, politicians are mostly sticking to a standard script in response. President Joe Biden’s proposed budget this year includes a $500 million boost to what the White House calls “forest management” and other efforts to reduce wildfire risk. In July, California lawmakers approved $1.5 billion in similar prevention spending.

The funds are in addition to the $2 billion the federal government spends each year fighting fires — a figure twice what it was 10 years ago and roughly five times more than in the 1980s and 1990s. A study last year found that in 2018, wildfires in California caused $148.5 billion in economic damage, including $46 billion outside the state.

Roughly 1 in 3 American houses is now in what forest scientists call the wildland-urban interface, where growing cities, remote workers, second-home buyers and commuters priced out of other housing markets are often pushing into fire-prone regions. A 2017 study found that 900,000 homes in the Western U.S. worth a combined $237 billion were “at high risk for fire damage.”

In California, migration into counties in and adjacent to the Sierra Nevada — the part of the state, along with brush-covered hillsides closer to the coast, most prone to wildfire — grew by as much as 20% during the fourth quarter of 2020, according to a report by the California Policy Lab.

So, when the landscape burns, as it is primed to do in an era of climate change, the question is: What — or who — should be managed to reduce wildfire risks, forests or people? What if fires are less of a problem for forests than they are for people?

The conventional wisdom for solving the crisis sounds like common sense: Clear the dense forests choked with brush and dead wood, and set small, controlled fires to return the forest to a time before humans aggressively put out every wildfire. This strategy is endorsed by residents of rural communities, the timber industry, homebuilders and some environmentalists.

But forest scientists say management alone is not sufficient to reduce wildfire risk to human communities. Research shows that the most cost-effective solutions often focus less on keeping forests from burning and more on influencing where and how people live.

“One of the biggest disconnects I see out there, whether by a journalist or a legislative staffer or my neighbor, is this conflation of the problems and the solutions,” said Max Moritz, a professor of fire ecology at UC Santa Barbara.

Moritz cowrote a 2018 report that synthesized current wildfire research into a series of broadly agreed-upon recommendations and conclusions. The report, which represents consensus views of most forest scientists, gave at best a supporting role to forest management and offered a different view of how fire works in Western landscapes and how governments should respond.

A firefighter works a controlled burn while battling the Caldor fire in El Dorado County. (JASON ARMOND / Los Angeles Times)

Moritz and other scientists see wildfire not primarily as a landscape problem but as a people problem. Forests evolved over millenniums to depend on fire, even severe fire. Some fires burning today are large by historical standards and may alter the extent and composition of some Western forests.

But tree-ring research and other forms of observation provide abundant evidence of previous eras of landscape-altering wildfires. And studies are inconclusive about the ability of forest management — especially mechanical tree-thinning — to stop or slow powerful, wind-driven fires.

“If the desired outcome is to reduce home losses, you spend money on hardening homes,” said Moritz.

A 2019 survey of five years’ worth of wildfire data in California found that simple, relatively inexpensive modifications to existing homes — replacing wood shake roofs, sealing eaves, installing grates over chimneys and vents — were more likely to protect homes from fire than clearing nearby brush and thinning trees.

That’s because wildfires damage homes not by sweeping over them but by producing wind-borne embers that land on roofs or get sucked into vents and set buildings on fire. The study found that even homes protected by more than 100 feet of so-called defensible space burned. Embers can travel more than a mile ahead of the advancing front of a wildfire. No amount of forest thinning can stop that.

Last year, more than 200 climate and forest scientists sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to transition away from mechanical forest management because it has only limited benefits and, under certain conditions, can make wildfires worse by littering the forest with wood debris and eliminating natural wind breaks.