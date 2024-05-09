California roadblocks

EDITOR: In the May 1 article about the new city proposed in Solano County with wealthy backers, there is the usual comment from critics that development should be targeted for infill in existing cities (“Backers of new city set sights on voters”). How well is this working out for redevelopment plans for the old Sutter hospital in Santa Rosa or the Sonoma Developmental Center?

Established cities have a built-in base of people who don’t want any additional development in their area or want it as long as it has what they consider proper nature corridors through it, or the proper architecture for their concept of the neighborhood. And, of course, it is rare that these critics have the same complaints, so multiple lawsuits get filed.

Welcome to California community development, where if you don’t want to get anything done, but want to spend a lot of money, you have found the right place to do it.

DEAN NICHOLSON

Windsor

A ‘for-profit’ failure

EDITOR: The first sentence in the May 1 article about DEMA’s collapse says it all: “Employees of the for-profit homeless services provider DEMA Consulting and Management …” (“Turmoil sparked DEMA collapse”). For-profit homeless services. For-profit.

Like other vital community services, such as electricity and gas, health care, schools, etc., for-profit benefits owners and shareholders. Not the vulnerable, homeless, sick and disabled, students, hospice clients, veterans, etc. And definitely not the employees. Just the owners and shareholders.

It’s time to truly see the discrepancies in our society that create such epic failures as this agency reveal.

Own your own business? Making money doing it? Fine. But when your services make your employees and your clients pay the price, you are not doing it right. Please be a better human and make the world a better place for all of us.

LUANN UDELL

Santa Rosa

Costs are up

EDITOR: Pete Golis raises concerns on housing and permitting costs (“For all our talk, housing costs keep rising,” April 28). Yes, the cost of everything is going up. Inflation. News: inflation is not going away. Building permitting fees, subject to inflation, are there to cover infrastructure and services we all depend on: roads, public safety, parks, etc. It all costs more. Why? Too much demand chasing limited resources, crime, population increases, the profit motive and climate change. Climate change is a major driver of inflation. This issue is only getting worse — due to our failure to address issues related to climate change. This is getting expensive in many ways. Who pays?

ALAN LEVINE

Santa Rosa

Rescuing vs. stealing

EDITOR: Zoe Rosenberg is once again tugging at the public’s heartstrings (“Rescuing animals,” Letters, April 17). There is a difference between rescuing and stealing. At least our county is smart enough to protect citizens’ rights. Why isn’t she rescuing animals in her own county? Who is going to grow enough food to feed us all if they shut our food sources down? Foreign countries with no standards? Direct Action Everywhere wants families to grow and raise all their own food, but I am thinking a cow or chicken would not fit in their apartment. Shutting down our local food sources will cause more greenhouse gases because we will be going farther for our food. Next time you go into a grocery store, remember to thank local farmers.

VICKI MELLO

Santa Rosa

Equity Office expenses

EDITOR: Your April 29 article on the Sonoma County Office of Equity states their mission as “to root out racial inequality in County government … crafting policy and adjusting how services are delivered to prevent disparate racial outcomes” (“Equity office’s future in limbo”). After almost four years, apparently we are still waiting for a product “several long-awaited projects.”

The only mentioned equity office accomplishment after four years and an annual budget cost of over $1 million appears to be assistance “in helping immigrants and marginalized residents find housing and justice resources.” This is little toward the original mission for such a big investment.

Such absence of performance suggests that the Board of Supervisors isn’t equipped to provide standard management oversight. Since the limited work done seems to duplicate existing functions, it would make sense to fold the office mission and staff into other county departments doing similar work subject to oversight.

The equity office is asking for a 79% budget increase. After having done so little toward its mission in four years, this should be denied unless justified in a specific, credible way. For the future, this office needs oversight discipline by operating within the existing county management structure.

R.G. WILLIAMSON

Santa Rosa

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.