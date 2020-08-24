Hulse: What we miss when the convention goes online

I’ve attended every convention since 1988, when Michael Dukakis accepted the Democratic presidential nomination. That year, as I exited Atlanta’s rapidly emptying Omni Coliseum after the balloons had dropped, I stopped to chat with a prominent Southern Democratic senator. He was all smiles, sure that the party’s four days of festivities would lead to Dukakis beating George H.W. Bush. Like thousands of other Democrats in attendance, he thought it was in the bag.

They were wrong, of course, and Bush triumphed. But that was one of the beauties of conventions — the visceral feel of politics, the coming together of thousands of people devoted to American political life and perhaps witnessing something that might only bear fruit years later. And, of course, there were the over-the-top parties, private concerts, struggles with transportation to distant hotels, battles for credentials and bleary-eyed early breakfasts following essential late-night intelligence gathering.

This year, I’m not bumping into anyone to receive immediate if flawed analysis as I watch the scripted and occasionally prerecorded speeches on C-SPAN from my pandemic bunker.

Many are saying that the virtual convention is the way of the future, and none other than Joe Biden suggested Tuesday that the old ways are done.

That would be too bad, because the much-ridiculed conventions served many purposes, just not the singular purpose for which they were originally intended.

The days of a suspenseful state roll call culminating in the selection of a nominee are long gone. But a lot of business still got done at conventions, and many indelible images of convention spontaneity remained long after the circus had departed Houston or San Diego, Chicago or Tampa.

For those who were in the political world and for those who yearned to be, conventions were the must-attend quadrennial gathering of the clan, a holy rite, a raucous politifest, a spotlight for newcomers and a last moment onstage for elder stateswomen and men. They constituted a political proving ground, a chance to see whether up-and-comers would seize the moment or let it slip away. They were a job fair as political professionals searching for a campaign to join roamed stadium concourses in a sort of on-site LinkedIn.

“I loved every moment of it,” said Terry McAuliffe, the former Virginia governor, national party chair and convention chair who would have been attending his 12th consecutive Democratic convention if this year’s event had gone forward in Milwaukee.

“I usually got two or three hours of sleep,” said McAuliffe, a legendary convention networker. “I would start at 5:30 or 6 in the morning and usually shut down at 2 a.m. Some of the people you saw only every four years. It was a great reunion.”

Of course, with the pandemic this year, organizers in both parties had no choice but to pull the plug on live conventions. Based on the nightly Democratic show, the producers did a heroic job of reinventing the concept on short notice.

Viewers got to hear from Democratic officials and ordinary voters without the cheering and chanting from the crowd. But that could be oddly jarring and sterile, similar to the new experience of watching sports without fans. Part of the power of conventions was the roar of the crowd. Rousing oratory feeds off the passion of those packed on the convention floor.

Think back to 2004, when a barely known state legislator and U.S. Senate candidate from Illinois brought cheering delegates in Boston to their feet with his words about “the true genius of America.” Four years later, that same speaker, Barack Obama, was accepting the presidential nomination rather than delivering a Tuesday night keynote. Had it been a virtual convention, who knows what the future might have held for Obama.

“I don’t believe the Obama speech would have had the same impact virtually,” acknowledged David Axelrod, Obama’s campaign adviser at the time. “Eloquent as it was, part of the power of that speech was the impact it had on the people in the arena.”

“There are advantages to the virtual format,” Axelrod said. “You have more control and can produce better, more fast-paced and entertaining television. But you do lose the kinetic connection between the speaker and the crowd.”

Sometimes the convention speaker loses the connection even at a live event. In 1988, Bill Clinton delivered a meandering 33-minute address considered so lame that its best received line was, “In closing.” Some thought it was his end on the national stage, but it proved just another setback for the Comeback Kid to overcome.