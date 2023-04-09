In conversation with Santa Rosa’s school superintendent

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Anna Trunnell met with Press Democrat editors and reporters last week to discuss post-COVID education, school facilities and the March 1 stabbing at Montgomery High School. Following are excerpts from that conversation.

Press Democrat: What are you hearing around the school district since the March 1 stabbing at Montgomery High?

Trunnell: I think we have people who are exhausted. I think that at the same time, they’re energized about the work that we’re potentially embarking upon with the safety advisory roundtable. I think we have staff and we have families and we have students who want change. And they want to see us make some decisions demonstrating what they want to see.

We don’t quite know what all of that might look like, other than examples that they already see, like more campus supervisors, more counselors, more restorative specialists. … And we are going to be exploring all of these things and more through the safety advisory roundtable.

Press Democrat: Santa Rosa police reported 945 calls to local schools last year. Is there a level of violence that we aren’t seeing?

Trunnell: I’ve asked for some additional data to understand what types of calls those are, because they’re not all responses to fights. … It could also be around vape pens or marijuana, students who need some additional behavioral support, where law enforcement might need to be involved …

We’ve been looking at data with student discipline, expulsions and suspensions, and over a 10-year we have a drastic decline as far as the number of suspensions and expulsions. And then, of course, COVID with those two gap years if you will, we’re starting to see the needle rise again — not to the extent that we saw previously, but we’re definitely seeing behaviors on the rise …

We actually hired even more counselors, more restorative specialists, more school psychologists over the last two years because we knew coming out of distance learning … that there was a need there to provide bridges of support for our students.

Press Democrat: Test results for Sonoma County schools, California schools in general, are horrible. What’s being done to address that?

Trunnell: I think we have a lot of work to do in education. I don’t feel that we’re going to be going back to what education was like pre-COVID. And I don’t even want to say that that was the best way to do it. I think we have a chance now in the educational side of the house to look at how do we know what our students know. And then look at the expectations of learning, from the state level down.

Press Democrat: Students talk about poor facilities and how they relate to campus culture. Where do repairs rank on your list of priorities?

Trunnell: As you know we were awarded two bonds, Measure C and G, so we’re in the throes of our bond process and our facilities master plan update. We’re starting committees at every school site so that a cross-section of stakeholders — students, staff, parents — can be giving input about what they’d like to see for their schools …

We’re looking to do all of that work in seven months versus two years, which is what it took previously, because we know it’s a priority. Meanwhile, we will get to work on some aspects of the requests that we’re hearing. For example, bathrooms at our school sites, we know that they need attention. … A lot of that will happen this summer.

Press Democrat: Were you surprised by the stabbing at Montgomery and all the tremors that have unfolded since?

Trunnell: In my 24 years (in education), I would never have thought that we would be facing an issue like this. So it is a surprise. And I want to say that gently. I want to be respectful of many schools in our nation that experienced tragedies that they also didn’t expect and would be very surprised by. We did experience devastation. Maybe not to the extent that some other schools have seen in terms of loss of life, but even one is not acceptable.

So as I had been doing work over the past couple of months with our site administrators, talking about the behaviors we’re seeing, we started to see behaviors spilling over into the weekends over at Santa Rosa Plaza. I started to have meetings with the (police) chief and his staff and the management and security at Santa Rosa Plaza because we were hearing about behaviors that were happening outside of the school day and on weekends. How can we support these students?

Press Democrat: Behaviors? Are we talking about violence? Are we talking about weapons or fights?

Trunnell: I never heard of weapons, but I did hear of fights.