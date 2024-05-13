Close to Home: Renew affordable internet access law

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The interconnectedness of technology with everyday life has never been stronger — or more critical for those living paycheck to paycheck. That’s why as technology further embeds into everyday life, we must ensure widespread access to affordable internet service or risk limiting an entire swath of society’s ability to fully participate in school, work and indeed social dialogue as a whole.

Right now, we can attack the digital divide by raising our voices in a powerful call to Congress to reauthorize the Affordable Connectivity Program, which has helped connect over 23 million American households with affordable subscriptions to high-speed internet, including over a million Californians. The program has brought the benefits of high-speed internet to those most in need, allowing families to connect to online educational opportunities, attend telehealth appointments and engage in telework — but funding is starting to run out, with May payments being reduced and a complete shutdown coming sometime this summer.

James Gore

With the support of Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman and California’s senators, Congress enacted the Affordable Connectivity Program in November 2021, a one-time investment of $14.2 billion to help connect households left behind during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the lack of broadband infrastructure and affordable options for service. With overwhelming enrollment and success over the past 2½ years, the program has quickly become an indispensable tool to increase connectivity.

Locally elected leaders in counties, cities, schools and special districts know that permanently losing the Affordable Connectivity Program would be detrimental to the households that depend on it, as well as larger social fabric and our economy. I see this a Sonoma County supervisor and nationally in my work as the incoming president of the National Association of Counties. In February, I was joined by a bipartisan group of county and congressional leaders from across the country as we spoke from the steps of the U.S. Capitol, urging Congress to take action by passing the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act of 2024, which provides $7 billion to continue the program. This bill represents a final chance to remedy this lapse and must be passed.

The Affordable Connectivity Program has made the difference for millions of Americans. The Federal Communications Commission estimates that approximately half of enrolled households previously had no internet service or relied solely on a mobile connectivity device, such as a cellphone, to access the internet. Eighty percent of this group cited financial cost as the reason for not being connected to the internet.

Access to high-speed internet is also bringing real economic gains to our society. According to a recent report by the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, the Affordable Connectivity Program generates roughly $16.2 billion in annual economic benefits, as more Americans are able to access remote work opportunities, online educational programming and telehealth, and exchange goods and services.

Internet access is as essential a utility for our 21st century society as electrification in the 1930s and establishing the interstate highway system in the 1950s. We need Congress to demonstrate that we are committed to affordable internet access for all by passing the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act of 2024. Please contact your elected leaders and urge them to take up this cause before it’s too late.

James Gore represents the 4th district on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

