‘Pro-Hamas’ activists

EDITOR: I read about university students calling for Hamas victory. Our newspapers, television and online media refer to these students, their professors and their outside agitators as “pro-Palestinian.” Are they really? Are they not “pro-Hamas”? A group known and called a terrorist organization. Let’s start calling them what they really are.

DAVID COHEN

Windsor

National Historic Month

EDITOR: May is National Historic Month when cities and towns across the United States host events promoting the importance of historic places, and Petaluma is no exception.

For the third year, the Petaluma Museum has taken the lead in coordinating community programs with its many partners that highlight Petaluma’s cultural and architectural heritage. The first event, sponsored by the city of Petaluma and Urban Chat, will take place Wednesday at the museum. Urban planner Dan Zack will discuss the role of adaptive reuse of historic buildings in downtown revitalization efforts.

Other events include presentations by Petalumans of Yesteryear, walking tours and a downtown architectural scavenger hunt. On May 15, a panel representing California Main Street, Sonoma County Tourism, Visit Petaluma and the Petaluma Downtown Association will discuss the relationship between place-making, place-keeping and tourism at the former silk mill, now Hampton Inn Petaluma. Then, on May 25, Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park will host its annual living history day.

To learn more, I encourage a visit to the Petaluma Museum, located at 20 Fourth St. and open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also find information at petalumamuseum.com.

KATHERINE J. RINEHART

Petaluma

Renting to pet owners

EDITOR: I have been a landlord for over 40 years and have considerable experience with tenants’ pets (“Renting could get easier for pet lovers,” April 20). Most have been no problem, but there are issues people should be aware of. When it comes to liability insurance, my Nationwide policy excludes several breeds of dogs for bodily injuries: American Staffordshire terriers, American pit bull terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, Doberman pinschers, Rottweilers, chow chows; presa Canarios and wolf hybrids. Don’t forget about the problem with barking dogs.

My California Fair Plan policies exclude any liability. You would have to get a “wraparound” policy. We have had tenants with dogs that were on the above list, who provided me with their own liability policy for that specific situation.

About cats, actually my favored animal, I have read in National Geographic and Audubon magazines that cats are the most invasive species in America. They kill incredible numbers of birds and have reduced many species to the verge of extinction.

BETTY DOERKSEN

Santa Rosa

Silence on Gaza war

EDITOR: During the 1930s and World War II, most of the world was silent about the genocide of Jews, LGBTQ+ people, Roma, artists and others. The war was not fought to save them. If Hitler hadn’t invaded other countries, the world would have allowed the killing to continue. We look back with horror at those who were silent.

From Santa Rosa to Sebastopol to Petaluma, city council members have been given the opportunity to speak out against the massive killing of Palestinian children, women and men by Israel. They have refused to open their mouths. Some have even smirked. Thank you to the exceptions — the city of Cotati and the Santa Rosa Board of Education.

That Sebastopol continues to label itself Peacetown and hosts a Peace Wall makes that city’s council a farce (“Cease-fire resolution pulled from agenda again,” April 19). Eighteen of the 21 living honorees on the wall have called for a cease-fire. I am one of them.

Two months ago, Reuters reported that 70 cities across the country supported cease-fire resolutions. I’m sure the number has climbed. The majority of Americans supports a cease-fire, but here in Sonoma County? Shameful silence.

Your disgusted descendants will look back and ask, “Why didn’t you say something?”

SUSAN COLLIER LAMONT

Santa Rosa

A costly failure

EDITOR: Santa Rosa must now pay a contractor $2.7 million due to delays on a road paving contract caused by the city (“City ends longtime fight over project,” Tuesday). This is another example of a bureaucracy gone crazy. No one will take responsibility for such a delay and the cost of the lawsuit. The theme of every bureaucrat is process is more important than productivity. I feel sorry for the citizens of Santa Rosa who have such poor government administration and bureaucracy.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

