Jeromin: Why are female scientists wearing purple?

On Monday, you may notice a lot of purple in your social media feed. Why? To raise awareness about the continued underrepresentation of women in many science, technology, engineering and math fields.

Now in its seventh year, the annual “Dress For STEM” event encourages women in science, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, to wear purple to celebrate female STEM pioneers, those active in the field, and encourage the next generation of young female scientists.

Participants are encouraged to start discussions and show off their purple garb on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.

The event intentionally coincides with “Pi Day,” a tribute to the mathematical constant, pi. The date, March 14, represents the first three numbers in pi, 3.14, which appears in many mathematical formulas in math and physics.

“Our goal is to use our collaborative purple attire as a conversation starter about the stark underrepresentation of women in STEM while simultaneously highlighting female STEM role models,” said Dress For STEM organizer, Julia Leopold, a meteorologist and science communicator. “Again this year, we want to shine a spotlight on female trailblazers who paved the way for the rest of us, while encouraging the next generation of female scientists to blaze their own trail.”

Research indicates that the percentage of young girls interested in STEM declines in middle school as a result of exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes. This translates to a lower proportion of women pursuing STEM careers.

Leopold, along with a group of fellow female broadcast meteorologists, launched the grassroots effort to raise awareness of the gender gap, and encourage girls to pursue their passions for science.

Meteorologists on TV hold a unique platform, frequently invited into news viewers’ homes each day, and sometimes the only scientist people are exposed to. Some also don’t realize that that person on their TV is much more than a “personality.” Many of their favorite meteorologists went through vigorous higher education programs, heavily based in physics and advanced math, to understand the physical science of the atmosphere.

Both men and women often have the same training and degree, but a gender gap in equality, income and representation still exists in STEM fields.

It’s not a new realization: Men have long outnumbered women in science careers.

The latest numbers still indicate a disproportionate balance, with women holding just 27% of all STEM careers, despite making up nearly half of the workforce.

The numbers are slowly balancing as women continue to narrow the gender gap, ensuring both men and women have a seat at the science table.

Women are still vastly underrepresented in computer science (25%) and engineering (15%) as compared with their male counterparts, according to a 2021 Pew Research Center analysis. Women have made significant gains in life sciences (such as biological or agriculture sciences) representing 48% of overall workers. Physical sciences (such as astronomy, physics or chemistry) also made significant gains, jumping to 40% in 2019, up from just 22% in 1990.

The analysis interestingly indicates the share of women working as atmospheric and space scientists (which is part of the physical scientist occupational cluster) rose sharply from 15% in 2016 to 24% in 2019.

Despite making gains in the workforce, women across all ethnic and racial groups in STEM fields continue to earn less than their male counterparts, with the largest gender-wage gap being among White men and women, with White women earning a median 74% ($66,200) as compared with their male counterparts ($90,600).

Almost half (47%) of respondents say that workplace culture is the biggest barrier for women embarking on a STEM career, in a Pistoia Alliance survey. This is followed by a lack of child care/maternity leave (17%) and an absence of female role models in the workplace (15%).

Representation and visibility of differing genders, ethnicities and races matter, irrespective of the field of study and profession. In sciences, representation of women means the slow removal of gender biases and potentially an increase in the hopes of young girls who are interested in science.

As the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media states, “If she can see it, she can be it,” underlining the importance of visibility and representation of women in on-screen STEM roles to remove gender biases, foster inclusion and reduce negative stereotyping in entertainment.

Also proving gaining ground, in a study by Edutopia, young girls are increasingly likely to draw a picture of a scientist as female. In 2016, nearly 58% of those young girls drew a female scientist, as compared with just 1% when the study was first conducted in the 1960s.

By wearing purple on Monday, March 14, you can help represent, elevate the visibility of real women in science and provide a role model, generate excitement, and encourage young girls to pursue their interests in science, technology, or math — even if they are the only girl in the room.

Kerrin Jeromin is an American Meteorological Society-certified broadcast meteorologist. From the Washington Post.

