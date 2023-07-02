Jochnowitz: Let’s reclaim the word ‘patriot’

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

Warts and all, I love America. There. I said it.

This should not be a controversial statement. But patriotic sentiments, I sense, have been increasingly hard for many Americans to express these days. Indeed, the very word “patriot” has for far too long been corrupted by the right-wing militia movement and groups like the tea party, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and others on the reactionary fringe. All America finally saw these pseudo-patriots for what they are on Jan. 6, 2021, when some of them staged an insurrection because they were in the thrall of leader who to this day can’t abide the fact that he lost the 2020 election. They so distorted the meaning of the word that to say “I’m a patriot” can feel akin to saying “Hi! I’m an anti-government, conspiracy theory-spouting seditionist.”

Which so many Americans are not.

I suspect there’s always been an underlying tension in America between those who pound their chests about their love for this country and those who simply put their hand over their hearts and say the Pledge. I’ve been leery of the bombastic chest-pounders since I was a kid, singing in Miss Murphy’s third grade class that line from “You’re a Grand Old Flag” that goes “Ev’ry heart beats true ‘neath the Red, White and Blue, Where there’s never a boast or brag.”

Don’t get me wrong: I have very warm feelings toward some other countries I’ve been to. I wouldn’t mind spending some weeks in Paris every year haunting cafes and writing in a garret in the Latin Quarter. There’s a village in Malawi I long to see again, where my son spent his time in the Peace Corps and where we’ve helped build a school that I hope to maybe teach a lesson in someday. I’m learning Spanish so I can fit in better on snowbird trips to Costa Rica. There’s a whole bucket list of other countries on the to-go list.

But this is where my heart always pulls me back. I get what John Lennon was saying about imagining there’s no countries, but this is home. This is where I am not a stranger. It’s where I have the freedom to go where I choose, to say and write what I choose, to be who and what I choose. Though I rarely talk about it, it’s a love that runs deep.

And I suspect it does for a whole lot of Americans who don’t see a need to wear their patriotism on their sleeves or heads or car bumpers. The nation’s upcoming 247th birthday seems as good a time as any for those who quietly love this country to own their love for it. To admit it.

Because if you faithfully vote, and accept the outcome even if it doesn’t always turn out the way you wish, you are a patriot.

If the seeming acceptability of sore losers crying foul when elections don’t go their way feels to you like a threat to democracy, you are a patriot.

If you sense there’s something deeply un-American about delegitimizing our political system, you are a patriot.

If you’re troubled by the homage to the flag of a rebel movement that sought to secede from our nation, you are a patriot.

And if you defend the right of Confederate flag wavers to do such a boneheaded thing anyway, you’re a patriot.

If you abhor self-professed nationalists who display swastikas and speak admiringly of a genocidal movement and its leader whom our parents and grandparents and great-grandparents fought to defeat, you are a patriot.

And if you stand by the Constitution that gives them the right to express their abhorrent views nonetheless, you are a patriot.

If you also think a politician who dog-whistles camaraderie with them has no place in our government, you are a patriot.

If you believe that there is a bright line between questioning our government and attacking it, you are a patriot.

If you are alarmed when public figures even hint at violence to achieve their ends — and fail to promptly and unequivocally condemn it — you are a patriot.

If you’re proud that America is a nation that other people yearn to come to for refuge, or for its promise of freedom or the chance for prosperity, you are a patriot.

And if you believe that the nation should be secure but are disgusted by the cruel treatment of those who show up at our borders and even cross them in desperation, you are a patriot.

If you believe in teaching our children about our history — warts and all — you are a patriot.

If you believe in inspiring young people with the story of the melting pot that America is — and teaching them to embrace our diversity, not fear or reject or outlaw it — you are a patriot.

If you still have faith that our country, its Constitution, and the majority of its people are ultimately strong and good enough to sustain and carry on the best of our American traditions and ideals, you are a patriot.

And if you believe that this America, warts and all, is a pretty great place to live, you are a patriot.

I wish you a safe and patriotic Fourth of July, one patriot to another.

Jay Jochnowitz is editorial page editor for the Times Union of Albany, New York.

