The role of newspapers in a community is, as captured in an oft-quoted phrase: “To comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.” While the original source of that statement is more than a century old, it still rings true today. Newspapers hold up a mirror to their communities. They serve as a watchdog over local governments, amplify the voices of those in need and serve as a catalyst and convener for change.

Newspapers also provide important strength to our social safety net. We proudly report on and provide marketing support to groups that serve those experiencing homelessness, food insecurity or inadequate access to medical care. We provide an outlet for individuals to learn about and help those organizations.

As we have for other service organizations, I am proud to announce we are now able to provide individuals and institutions a conduit for supporting local journalism in the entire North Bay region.

The Press Democrat Journalism Trust, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, will fund reporting resources in our community, as well as access to journalism education and internships with all funds donated going directly to support our mission. We have already received generous contributions from key stakeholders, and as an example of our commitment to our community, our local ownership will match every contribution dollar-for-dollar up to the first $25,000 of community donations.

About a month ago, the Napa Valley Register announced a dramatic shift in their print frequency and delivery. Those decisions — made in a boardroom in Davenport, Iowa — weren’t made in an effort to strengthen local journalism in the region. They were made to strengthen a corporate balance sheet, stock price and shareholder value. Similar announcements have been made throughout California in recent years, all of which contribute to the erosion of local journalism and large areas being classified as “news deserts,” communities with limited access to credible and comprehensive news and information that feeds democracy at the grassroots level.

Certainly, the safer option would be for The Press Democrat to sit back and watch as reporting resources in Napa County continue to vanish. Local ownership of The Press Democrat allows us to make decisions based on the needs of our communities, our customers and our company — all of which must be aligned. In Napa County we see perfect harmony between the needs of the consumer and business communities and our ability to provide necessary local coverage. We have added reporting, sales and distribution resources to keep the North Bay community informed.

My career path has been unusual — I found my passion as a journalist in high school and have worked in an industry I love for more than three decades. I remember the palpable sense of pride as stories I created inspired change in the community where I worked. I relished receiving letters of thanks from people who would have otherwise been ignored or cast aside. I believe that newspapers and local journalism are as critical to the overall health of individual communities as clean water, reliable electricity and safe roads.

We are committed to sustaining daily, local journalism throughout the North Bay region, and I am pleased that we can now offer a way for you to express your commitment to journalism and democracy as well. If you would like to learn more about The Press Democrat Journalism Trust, please visit pdjt.org or contact us at support@pdjt.org.

Eric Johnston is CEO of Sonoma Media Investments, publisher of The Press Democrat and six other North Bay publications.

