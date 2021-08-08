Klein: Revisiting the risk question as delta variant rages

Is the future just a spike protein stamping on a human face, forever?

Last week, I wrote about the measures we may need to take to persuade the unvaccinated to sign up for shots. This week, I want to explore the other side of the question: How much danger does the delta variant pose to the vaccinated? In particular, how does it compare to the seasonal flu?

I’ll be honest about the question-behind-my-question. I want to know if there’s an endgame here. In San Francisco, where I live, 70% of residents are fully vaccinated and 76% are partially vaccinated. These are the kinds of numbers we were once told would carry us to herd immunity. Now the hope of herd immunity appears to be gone, and even in San Francisco we’re back to universal, indoor masking. I’m exhausted, and frustrated, and everyone else is, too. Is the future just a spike protein stamping on a human face, forever?

No life lived fully can be lived perfectly safely. There’s much we do that endangers us. And so only part of the answer here revolves around the absolute risk coronavirus poses to the community. The rest depends on the level of risk that communities are willing to live with. Which brings me to the flu.

According to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seasonal flus infect between 9 million and 45 million Americans annually, depending on the year. They hospitalize between 140,000 and 810,000 of us. They kill between 12,000 and 61,000, mostly infants and the elderly. If vaccinations turn the coronavirus into a flu-level threat, that doesn’t mean they leave us immune to disease or even death. It means they leave us at a level of risk we routinely accept.

Here’s the good news: As of now, if you’re an adult vaccinated with a double dose of an mRNA vaccine like Pfizer or Moderna, most experts I talked to believe the delta variant is no more likely to hospitalize or kill you than the flu. (The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is another story, and while I do not give medical advice from the confines of this column, every doctor I spoke to told me they would get an mRNA shot if all they’d gotten was Johnson & Johnson, and San Francisco General Hospital has made that official and so that’s what I, personally, did.)

“If you’re a fully vaccinated person in America, your risk of something bad happening to you from COVID is as bad or lower than in a normal flu season,” Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told me.

Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center in New York, agreed. “If you are vaccinated and get COVID, your risk of death is lower than if you just wander around and get the flu as somebody who doesn’t get the flu shot, which is unfortunately a lot of people,” she told me.

You can see this even in the case study that kicked off the current panic. Provincetown, Massachusetts, hosts epic gay party weeks, and over July 4 approximately 60,000 people began crowding into the small town. Dance clubs and restaurants were full, contact between the vaccinated and unvaccinated was close and constant, rain drove people indoors and few were wearing masks. This is the kind of party the coronavirus would plan, if the coronavirus could plan parties.

The vaccinated revelers weren’t being irresponsible. Partygoers were overwhelmingly vaccinated, and they’d been told that the vaccine was overwhelmingly protective against infection. And against earlier strains of the coronavirus, that was true. But delta can generate roughly 1,000 times the viral load of its predecessor, and indoor parties are the perfect petri dish. “This was an exceptional circumstance in an exceptional location,” wrote Ingu Yun, a doctor who was present at the festivities and analyzed the data in the aftermath.

But of the nearly 1,000 cases that were tracked back to the Provincetown parties by the end of July, there were only seven hospitalizations and no deaths. “The Provincetown numbers tell me that the vaccines are working,” Yun concluded.

All of this is to say: The data we have suggests the vaccines can turn even delta into a flu-level nuisance, or better, in terms of the risk of hospitalization and death. There is some worry that delta is modestly worse for children than the original strain, but the absolute risk for young kids is still quite low, and the best firewall for them is vaccinated adults. The big unknown here is the possibility for long COVID or other lingering consequences. But it’s worth noting that this is true with the flu, too. A number of chronic diseases seem to trace back to the body’s reaction to viral infections.