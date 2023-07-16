Kotkin and Toplansky: Look to farms for California’s next tech boom

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and don’t necessarily reflect The Press Democrat editorial board’s perspective. The opinion and news sections operate separately and independently of one another.

The world may see California largely as home to Silicon Valley and Hollywood, but it’s agriculture technology where we can most clearly outshine our competitors.

In many ways, advances in agricultural technology will have as much to do for California’s future as artificial intelligence, streaming movies and electric vehicles. Agriculture is, by far, California’s strongest sector in terms of employment. In the 2022 Census of Wages and Employment, agriculture employs 419,582 people in this state, more than four times the number in the next-largest state, Washington.

While tech businesses and corporate headquarters head elsewhere, California’s agricultural supremacy remains unchallenged. The agricultural industry provides more than a third of the country’s vegetables and three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts. In 2021, the state’s farms and ranches earned $51.1 billion in revenues for their products. That year agricultural exports totaled $22.5 billion in 2021, an increase of 7% from 2020.

California agriculture nevertheless faces significant challenges from the changing climate and state policies responding to that change. Some environmental groups, in places as diverse as Massachusetts’ Berkshires and the Mojave Desert, are concerned about the expansion of wind and solar facilities in rural areas and open space. In California, the Nature Conservancy estimates that to fulfill the state’s “net zero” targets would require 1.6 million to 3.1 million acres — up to 10% of current farming acreage — converted to clean energy use in coming decades.

Brad Gates examines tomato plants at a farm in Winters. California provides a third of the country’s vegetables and three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts. (ERIN LUBIN / New York Times, 2019)

Regulatory changes will likely alter California’s agriculture industry. The respite from the drought in the last year won’t change the dynamic. The cost of regulatory compliance has grown steadily in the past decade. State methane regulations already have led to an exodus of dairies, once one of the largest food producing sectors in California. Cropland has declined steadily, falling by half a million acres in the past two years, with at least another 500,000 more expected to be lost by 2040 due to persistent water shortages.

Addressing the needs in the country’s richest agricultural economy lies in building stronger cooperation between state government and farmers, and a focus on researching and implementing new technologies.

Producing food for a population of hundreds of millions, as California does, requires a focus on efficiency and methods that are as advanced as any semiconductor or automobile manufacturing operation.

It is important to understand that ag tech is not one single technology but rather a panoply of them that are redefining both the nature of how we grow our food and the nature of what we even consider to be food. California is already a leader in several of these areas.

Automation of planting, fertilizing and harvesting of crops and animal food products.

Technology advancements in these areas — robotic harvesters, moisture sensors monitored by drones and robotic delivery of hormones essential to cows’ milk production — reduce the number of people needed to produce food and to improve yields.

Modifying plants to make them more adaptable to a changing environment.

These ag tech efforts include finding ways to make crops more resistant to drought or heat. Methods can include crossbreeding of existing strains of crops or using gene editing techniques, such as CRISPR/Cas9. One research project led by a group of scientists at UC Davis is using gene editing to create disease-resistant rice, which could have global impacts.

Growing food products directly from cells in a laboratory.

Rather than using traditional methods of raising animals, lab-grown meat is becoming closer to reality. Chicken grown directly from cells was approved recently by the Food and Drug Administration. This marks the first time meat grown in a lab has been approved for human consumption.

Greenhouse emission reduction.

To address global warming, agricultural technologies are focusing on how to reduce methane, carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. In California, scientists are trying to capture gases on farms and experimenting with ways to reduce how animals produce methane in their bodies.

UC Davis scientists are feeding cows small amounts of seaweed, which could lower the amount of methane the animals produce by as much as 82%. Another longer-term project run by UC Davis found that farmland could sequester carbon effectively through changes in cover crops and how soil is tilled.