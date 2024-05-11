The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“We’re all out of Happy Meals. Could I interest you in one of our Hopeless, Anxious or Indifferent Meals?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“For the original price you can get a McNothin’.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“The robots are demanding $20 an hour too.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

“Hi Mom! My degree paid off. I am finally making the big bucks.”

SHANNON HARRIGAN, Cotati

“Potatoes? Potahtos? Neither comes with a bag — it costs extra.”

SHERYL RONSHAUSEN GRAY, Larkfield

“No, none of our sandwiches look like the ones in the photos.”

JANET NOGARA, Santa Rosa