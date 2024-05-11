The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“We’re all out of Happy Meals. Could I interest you in one of our Hopeless, Anxious or Indifferent Meals?”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“For the original price you can get a McNothin’.”
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“The robots are demanding $20 an hour too.”
RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa
“Hi Mom! My degree paid off. I am finally making the big bucks.”
SHANNON HARRIGAN, Cotati
“Potatoes? Potahtos? Neither comes with a bag — it costs extra.”
SHERYL RONSHAUSEN GRAY, Larkfield
“No, none of our sandwiches look like the ones in the photos.”
JANET NOGARA, Santa Rosa
