Trump’s ‘medicine show’

EDITOR: Donald Trump's medicine s how is now in its eighth year of touring and appears to still be the talk of the town. This man posing as an “expert,” a flam-flam man, continues to engage his audience by promoting miracle elixirs that claim to cure everything the American people are suffering from, the COVID pandemic; the “poisoning the blood” of our country by immigrants; removing stains and lubricating the working parts of machinery; and all contained in just one bottle.

Perhaps those interested in purchasing his newest product — the King Donald ersion of the Bible — should lace up a pair of sneakers from his spring collection— the gold ones and leopard ones are particularly attractive — and run out to purchase a copy before they sell out. Available in hardcover and soon to be in paperback.

GENE GROSS

Santa Rosa

‘Feckless’ Biden

EDITOR: So we have another example of feckless Joe Biden. He abandoned the Afghans to their violent fate at the hands of the Taliban with little thought for the many Afghans who had been loyal to us. Now he abandons the Israelis by supporting calls for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, caving in to demands of Hamas.

Our president likes to think of himself as a modern-day FDR. This quote from Walter Russell Mead in the Wall Street Journal shows just how wrong he is:

“Had Franklin D. Roosevelt let concern for the civilians in Germany and Japan paralyze his war strategy, the Allies would have lost World War II, and many more innocent people would have died.” That’s exactly what would happen if Israel doesn’t destroy Hamas now.

As Winston Churchill said in a 1948 speech to the British House of Commons, "Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it." Sadly, Biden either never learned the lessons of history or has chosen to ignore them in favor of the purely political goal of retaining the support of a fringe element in the Democratic Party.

DENNY OLMSTED

Napa

A competent response

EDITOR: If one wants to witness how an administration operates with a competent Cabinet and leaders of integrity and experience, they need only look at the swift and efficient response to the tragic incident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.

There was no "I can fix it in 24 hours” or “by myself," but rather a coordinated, professional effort involving knowledgeable individuals. Our very competent transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, along with the mayor of Baltimore, promptly and competently informed and addressed the public. Many express frustration with news and congressional disputes, but remaining informed and scrutinizing sources is crucial for making informed decisions at the ballot box. Regardless of the network you choose, it's essential to question your sources.

YVONNE MARTIN

Santa Rosa

Uncivil discourse

EDITOR: Recently a group of NCAA women college basketball players confronted racism in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. They were harassed with racial slurs as they walked down the street.

In Michigan, a GOP state senator who observed NCAA men’s basketball players getting on buses at the Detroit airport decided they were illegal immigrants. He posted on social media that he had seen “illegal invaders.”

Shortly after the cargo ship drifted into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, social media were flooded with postings offering numerous unverified conspiracy theories. Blame was placed on, among other things, Joe Biden, Hamas, Israel, ISIS, Barack Obama, Russia, China, immigrants and even wokeness.

How can all this behavior be explained? Look no further than Donald Trump himself. He places blame freely and said “immigrants are poisoning the blood of our country.” He’s expressed that America should be a Christian nation, something that he says clearly in his current Bible promotion.

When the leader of the MAGA contingent makes such statements, it’s no wonder the followers act as they do.

I hope someday soon many will take off their MAGA blindfolds, see the light and reject Trumpism. Otherwise, I fear things can only get worse.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Eureka

Anti-farming measure

EDITOR: Sarah Van Mantgem is misleading in her assertions about culling chickens. No farmer would just wring a chicken's neck and throw it away (“Factory egg farms,” Letters, March 30). To imply it happens to many animals is a falsehood. Farmers and ranchers know exactly how long a laying chicken is productive. Those chickens are usually kept together. When no longer producing enough eggs, such birds would be sent to appropriate facilities to be processed and put on sale in markets. To kill and throw away as Van Mantgem implies would be wasteful as well as stupid.

Misinformation about farming and ranching is being used to deprive farmers of their livelihoods. Such measures would, if passed, deprive the rest of the population of eating animal meat products. Currently, California meat products are safe and healthy. I hope voters will reject the ridiculous anti-farming measure on the ballot. Don't let hysterical anti-farming people change laws to suit their prejudices.

JOHN TRAVINSKY

Windsor

