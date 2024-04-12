Dam removal concerns

EDITOR: Perhaps I missed something, but I find your coverage of the Klamath River dam removals has been painting a pretty optimistic long-term picture while missing the obvious negative short-term impacts that you’d think would be newsworthy. According to coverage by other news outlets, a large number of mature, wild salmon and other fish have been killed in recent weeks due to the demolition and removal project, and the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed a local emergency over water quality concerns caused by the dam removal. While this may not be local news for us, the implications for the planned removal of Scott Dam and other Potter Valley Project infrastructure is highly relevant to all parties involved on the Eel and Russian rivers.

DAVID TABER

Cloverdale

Looking for leadership

EDITOR: Many of us are dissatisfied with our choices of presidential candidates in 2024.

Over our country’s history, we have faced other periods of deep crisis. Great presidents have led us through transformations to help us through them. George Washington led us into our republic, but also into the broader new world of democracy displacing monarchy. Abraham Lincoln led us through the Civil War and into efforts to address racism, but also into the broader new world of the Industrial Revolution. Franklin Roosevelt led us through the Great Depression and World War II, but also in fixing the “inherent contradictions” of capitalism and into new efforts to make our society more just.

Our candidates are old men who displease vast numbers of Americans. Rather than leading us into the future, they each represent one side of a great divide like those of the past.

We need another great leader to guide us together into the new world of the information revolution and a more just society for all. We can only hope and pray that four years will be enough for us to find the transformative leader we need in 2028.

RICHARD PETERSON-JONES

Santa Rosa

Kenwood’s refusal

EDITOR: Kenwood’s tiny school population prefers to keep its “local control” or to keep hoi polloi out (“Small district rejects merger,” April 4)? Spend much needed money on administrators’ costs (check the salaries, health, vacation and retirement benefits)? And, most important, do Kenwood school district parents not give a hoot about ensuring that all children get the best possible education based on collective resources? Kenwood’s children will eventually be exposed to “others.”

WEEDY TUHTANJOSEPH

Sebastopol

Alternative to war

EDITOR: Are you depressed by the daily news that apparently nothing can be done to end the Israeli-Hamas war? How can we watch videos of mass destruction, deaths of innocent men, women and children, citizens being herded like cattle with only what they can carry, no shelter and health services to speak of, and now the specter of famine?

When Georgia and Alabama disagree over some issue, why don’t they go to war? The founders solved this problem by creating a political system that requires each state to relinquish some of its sovereignty to the common good. Conflicts are settled by legal remedies at the national level. If we are ever to live in a world without the carnage of wars, humanity must end its addiction to war and devise the equivalent of our system for settling conflicts between states. What is needed now is the willingness of individual nations to cede some of their national sovereignty to all the other nations of the world.

This idea is simple. Overcoming personal and national fears is not so simple — and not likely soon. Pogo was right: “We have met the enemy and he is us.”

GENE A. HOTTEL

Santa Rosa

Tolerating deaths in Gaza

EDITOR: Our tolerance for even the most vile deeds perpetrated by Israel is a clear statement of submission. Three World Central Kitchen vans were destroyed by an Israeli drone, killing seven volunteer workers. Israel says it was a terrible mistake. This even as the vehicles were clearly marked and had coordinated their route and time with the Israeli army. President Joe Biden immediately offered condolences to chef José Andrés, but like countless acts before, there was no mention of conditions affecting military aid. To the contrary, F-35 fighter jets and 2,000-pound bombs will arrive on schedule. No telling how many more Hamas fighters are entrenched in the flattened landscape that was once Gaza. The 32,000 dead civilians must have had several Hamas fighters in their midst.

WARREN R. SMITH

Santa Rosa

